As Lancaster County digs out following Thursday's snowstorm, residents can look forward to warmer weather in the forecast for next week.
Lancaster County got blanketed with between 3 to 8 inches of snow Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Quarryville reported the most snowfall in the southern part of the county around 2 p.m. on Thursday, with 8 inches, NWS meteorologist Steve Travis said.
Most of the reports from around Lancaster city were about between 3 and 4 inches, Travis said.
Snowfall amounts from other parts of the county weren't immediately available Friday morning.
Here's what was reported as of 10 p.m. Thursday, according to NWS:
- New Providence: 6 inches
- Gap: 5.8 inches
- Holtwood: 5 inches
- Millersville: 4.6 inches
- Mount Joy: 4.3 inches
- Churchtown: 3.8 inches
- New Holland: 3.5 inches
- Willow Street: 3.5 inches
- Elizabethtown: 3 inches
- East Petersburg: 2.8 inches
Travis said that Friday morning's snowfall likely only added an inch or so.
Freezing drizzle was reported around Lancaster County early Friday morning, which Travis said could be "more impactful" than any new snowfall amounts.
Roadways are icy from the freezing rain Thursday night. As of 7 a.m., there were at least five reports of vehicle crashes in the county. No major injuries were reported.
Saturday and Sunday will be dry, but windy, NWS said. Wind gusts could reach upward of 24 mph.
Warmer weather on the horizon
The cold front that brought the latest round of snow to the county is heading to the east coast, and following it is a weak cold front, NWS meteorologist David Martin said.
There's a slight chance of snow on Monday before noon, NWS said. The wintery mix will change to rain later in the afternoon, and a high o 39 is expected.
A "weak warm front" will follow the winerty mix, Martin said. This will bring warmer-than-average temperatures in the midweek.
Temps are expected to peak on Wednesday with a high near 51, according to NWS.
That a bit higher than the average temperature this time of year, Martin said, adding it's expected as spring gets closer.
Alexander Perez of Chesterville, VA, puts chains on his rig along the first block of Pitney Road in Lancaster, as his trailer was empty and he didn't have enough weight to get up a hill on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Alexander Perez of Chesterville, VA, puts chains on his rig along the first block of Pitney Road in Lancaster, as his trailer was empty and he didn't have enough weight to get up a hill on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Alexander Perez of Chesterville, VA, prepares to put chains on his rig along the first block of Pitney Road in Lancaster, as his trailer was empty and he didn't have enough weight to get up a hill on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Alexander Perez of Chesterville, VA, prepares to put chains on his rig along the first block of Pitney Road in Lancaster, as his trailer was empty and he didn't have enough weight to get up a hill on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
A man plows the Two Cousins along the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in Bridgeport during a snow storm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Billy Gibson maneuvers a skid steer loader equiped with tracks at the Weis store in Bridgeport during a snow storm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
A semi passes a stuck motorist with a Yarnell minivan along Pitney Road in Brdigeport during a snow storm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
An Amish woman shovels snow at the end of her driveway along the 300 block of Hess Road in Leola during a snow storm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Two pickup trucks with plows passed one another along the 2400 block of Horseshoe Road in Lancaster during a snow storm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
A tractor and trailer is followed by a Penn Dot truck that was plowing along the 2400 block of Horseshoe Road in Lancaster during a snow storm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
A Penn Dot truck plows along the 2400 block of Horseshoe Road in Lancaster during a snow storm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
A Penn Dot truck plows along the 2400 block of Horseshoe Road in Lancaster during a snow storm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
A Penn Dot employee maneuvers through traffic as he plows along the 2400 block of Horseshoe Road in Lancaster during a snow storm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Amish children walk home before lunchtime along the first block of West Eby Road in Leola during a snow storm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
A farmer plows as an Amish woman shovels snow at the end of her driveway along the 300 block of Hess Road in Leola during a snow storm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
A bright, pink sign greets visitors along the 200 block of South Groffdale Road in Leola during a snow storm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
A scenic farm is pictured along the 2900 block of Stumptown Road in Leola as viewed from Hess Road during a snow storm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
A plow clears snow from East Market Street in Marietta Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Fay Griffith shovels snow along Manor Street in Columbia Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Ben Gorman uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalk on South Twelfth Street in Columbia Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
A mail carrier makes deliveries along South Fourteenth Street in Columbia Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
A motorist drives along Charlestown Road in Manor Township Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
A plow clears snow from East Market Street in Marietta Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
A plow clears snow from Manor Street in Lancaster city Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
A plow clears snow from Manor Street in Lancaster city Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
A man shovels snow along West Orange Street in Lancaster city Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
A man with a tractor mounted snowblower clears the sidewalk on West Chestnut Street in Lancaster city Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Q Chung uses a snowblowr to clear snow from the sidewalk along Spring Valley Road in East Hempfield Township Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
An East Hempfield Township plow clears snow from Nolt Road Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
A plow clears snow from Main Street in Salunga Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
School buses are covered with snow at Student Transportation of America 3871 Old Harrisburg Pike in West Hempfield Township Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Tim Mateer uses a snowblow to clear a driveway off East Main Street in Mount Joy Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
A plow pushes snoe from Rt. 772 near Koser Road in East Donegal Township Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Snow covered plantz along Speedwell Forge Road in Elizabetht Twp. Thursday Feb. 18, 2021.
Gavin Obetz, 15, of Manheim, grabs a little air as zooms through fields on a snow machine in Rapho Twp. Thursday Feb. 18, 2021.
Tim Mateer, clears the snow from his driveway on Park Avenue in Mt. Joy Thursday Feb. 18, 2021.
Lexi Findley, clears the snow from the sidewalk along East Main Street in Mt. Joy Thursday Feb. 18, 2021.
Adam Stake of Elizabethtown, walks up Market Street in the snow in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 18, 2021.
A man shovels snow along Market Street in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 18, 2021.
A snow covered porch along East High Street in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 18, 2021.
Cars drive in a single file at a moderate speed in the snow as they head East on Route 283 in Mt. Joy Twp. Thursday Feb. 18, 2021.
A car drives in the snow along Milton Grove Road in Mt. Joy Twp. Thursday Feb. 18, 2021.
A horse stands in the snow next to a barn along Elizabethtown Road in Rapho Twp. Thursday Feb. 18, 2021.
Farm along Elizabethtown Road in Rapho Twp. Thursday Feb. 18, 2021.
A PennDot snow plow heads East on Newport Road in Elm Thursday Feb. 18, 2021.
David Bach, of Lititz, rides his bike up Speedwell Forge Road in Elizabeth Twp. Lancaster County Thursday Feb. 18, 2021. As part of his training program he had to get one mile in today.
A snow covered Winters Leadership Memorial along the rail trail in EphrataThursday Feb. 18, 2021.
