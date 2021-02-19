As Lancaster County digs out following Thursday's snowstorm, residents can look forward to warmer weather in the forecast for next week.

Lancaster County got blanketed with between 3 to 8 inches of snow Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Quarryville reported the most snowfall in the southern part of the county around 2 p.m. on Thursday, with 8 inches, NWS meteorologist Steve Travis said.

Most of the reports from around Lancaster city were about between 3 and 4 inches, Travis said.

Snowfall amounts from other parts of the county weren't immediately available Friday morning.

Here's what was reported as of 10 p.m. Thursday, according to NWS:

- New Providence: 6 inches

- Gap: 5.8 inches

- Holtwood: 5 inches

- Millersville: 4.6 inches

- Mount Joy: 4.3 inches

- Churchtown: 3.8 inches

- New Holland: 3.5 inches

- Willow Street: 3.5 inches

- Elizabethtown: 3 inches

- East Petersburg: 2.8 inches

Light snow will slowly move to the east this morning leading to dry weather this afternoon. Watch for slick spots this morning if you're heading out. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/MAMs3FBpo9 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 19, 2021

Travis said that Friday morning's snowfall likely only added an inch or so.

Freezing drizzle was reported around Lancaster County early Friday morning, which Travis said could be "more impactful" than any new snowfall amounts.

Roadways are icy from the freezing rain Thursday night. As of 7 a.m., there were at least five reports of vehicle crashes in the county. No major injuries were reported.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry, but windy, NWS said. Wind gusts could reach upward of 24 mph.

Warmer weather on the horizon

The cold front that brought the latest round of snow to the county is heading to the east coast, and following it is a weak cold front, NWS meteorologist David Martin said.

There's a slight chance of snow on Monday before noon, NWS said. The wintery mix will change to rain later in the afternoon, and a high o 39 is expected.

A "weak warm front" will follow the winerty mix, Martin said. This will bring warmer-than-average temperatures in the midweek.

Temps are expected to peak on Wednesday with a high near 51, according to NWS.

That a bit higher than the average temperature this time of year, Martin said, adding it's expected as spring gets closer.