February Snowstorm 2021
Buy Now

Snow covered lawn chairs at Key-Aid Ace Hardware in Lincoln Monday Feb. 1, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Lancaster County will likely get a couple more inches of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

The snow is expected Sunday when meteorologists believe a snowstorm will impact the area, although the predictions were still fluid as of Thursday.

There's a possibility of snow on Saturday, mostly mixing with rain, all before 9 a.m., NWS said. The day will peak at a high near 42 and be mostly sunny and dry, with little to no snow accumulation. 

Saturday night will be windy, with gusts upward of 23 mph. The low will be new 27.

The biggest chance of snow this weekend will come on Sunday, beginning after 1 p.m., according to NWS. 

There's a 70% chance of precipitation on Sunday, and NWS calls for 1-3 inches in Lancaster.

Sunday's will reach 37 degrees, while the low will dip to 15.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags