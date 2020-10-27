Lancaster County could get nearly two inches of rain on Thursday as remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta come through the region.

The National Weather Service in State College predicts a 90% chance of rain Thursday, with rain beginning after 8 a.m. Wind gusts could also reach up to 20 mph, NWS said.

Zeta is approaching the Yucatan Peninsula today as a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Heavy rains will continue through the central United States beginning Wednesday, coming through central Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Rain will likely stick around through Friday, followed by a sunny and partly cloudy weekend forecast, according to NWS.

NWS points out that eight years ago to the date, Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New Jersey.