Tropical storm Ida brought an average of 6 inches of rain to Lancaster County on Wednesday, flooding rivers, leaving thousands without power and still causing some issues early Thursday morning.

According to several reports as of Thursday morning, Lancaster County received between 3.5 and 8 inches of rain, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Steinbugl said.

The highest amounts recorded were near Lancaster city.

The Conestoga River was gauged at 16.1 feet on Thursday morning at 5 a.m., according to NWS. Flood stage for the river is 11 feet, and the river is expected to crest at 17.8 feet, considered "major" flooding for the river.

Steinbugl said that NWS doesn't have an extended record of rainfall for Lancaster, but according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Wednesday's rain was the most single-day precipitation accumulation since 1999.

Just north of Lancaster, Harrisburg recorded its third-highest 24-hour rainfall total since 1888, Steinbugl added.

Harrisburg recorded 6.64 inches of rain Wednesday. The highest 24-hour rainfall total was recorded in 1972, with Hurricane Agnes dropping 9.13 inches on the state's capital city.

At 6 a.m., the Susquehanna River gauge in Harrisburg reported to be about 10.47 feet high. The flood stage for the river is 17 feet.

As of Thursday morning, there have been at least two water rescues in the county — on in Manheim Township and on in Rapho Township, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

More than 2,600 PPL customers were still without power as of 6:30 a.m. Most of those without power are in the northern and western parts of the county.

A flood warning that was issued in Lancaster County will be finished at 8 a.m. and more fall-like temperatures are ahead.