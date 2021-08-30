Rain is expected in Lancaster County all week, with heavier storms predicted to hit the county on Wednesday night, thanks to remnants of tropical storm Ida, which made landfall overnight Sunday.

A flash flood watch has been issued for more than 24 Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster, according to the National Weather Service in State College. The flash flood watch is in effect from Wednesday to Thursday.

Nearby counties also under the flood watch include Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Cumberland, Adams, Lebanon and York counties.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana overnight and is expected to reach Pennsylvania sometime on Wednesday afternoon.

The storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight, after the eyewall collapsed and the storm became weaker, Abc27 News Meteorologist Brett Thackara wrote.

Lancaster County likely won't get any remnants of the storm until Thursday.

NWS predicts that up to 6 inches of rain is possible from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning. Average rainfall across south-central Pennsylvania is predicted to be about 2 to 4 inches.

Thackara anticipates about 2 to 5 inches in Lancaster County.

More humid weather with some storms to start the week, all eyes on Ida for Wednesday https://t.co/GaeqlywEVy — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) August 30, 2021

"Heavy rainfall associated with Ida will result in an increased risk of flooding," NWS said in the flash flood watch.

River flooding is also a possibility, NWS said, adding, "The greatest risk of minor to moderate flood stages will be along small streams and creeks."

Here's the weather forecast leading up to Wednesday:

Monday is a high of 87 with a 60% chance of rain, mainly after 5 p.m., NWS said. Thunderstorms are also expected.

Temperatures will begin to drop into the low 80s on Tuesday, with more rain expected in the forecast.

Wednesday will likely be the coolest day this week, with temps predicted to be a high around 73.

