Thunderstorms and heavy rain soaked Lancaster County on Wednesday, thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Parts of the county saw nearly 5 inches of rain within a 24-hour period, according to National Weather Service in State College. Lancaster recorded 4.63 inches of rain − daily records for the city are not kept by NWS.

According to data from Lancaster Airport and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the average rainfall for August in Lancaster County is around 4 inches.

The center of the county was hit the hardest, according to the NOAA.

Most of the county received an average of 1.75 to 2.5 inches in the past 24 hours, causing minor flash flooding.

A section of Marietta Avenue (Route 23) was still marked as flooded early Thursday morning, west of the city near the Barrcrest Apartment Homes, according to 511pa.com.

The heaviest rainfall came between 9 p.m. and midnight, according to data from the Lancaster Airport.

Lancaster County's record rainfall for the month of August was set in 1933, according to Millersville University's Weather Information Center. That year, a total of 13.94 inches rained on the county.

Here's a look at some of the totals reported by the weather service throughout the region.

Elsewhere in central Pennsylvania, Altoona, Johnstown and Bradford each broke daily rainfall records.