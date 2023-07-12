If Gov. Josh Shapiro signs the state budget, including $8 billion in education funding, Lancaster County’s 16 school districts will all see increases in funding that keep pace with or outpace the 4.1% inflation rate.

Lancaster County, however, is an exception, not the rule as 82 of the state’s 500 public school districts will see an increase in funding that won’t keep pace with inflation; that’s 1 in 6 districts.

Increases for Lancaster County districts range from 5.98% for Columbia Borough to 18.69% for Conestoga Valley. The county’s largest and poorest district, the School District of Lancaster, would receive a 6.30% increase – the second-lowest increase among all county districts.

Regardless of how much funding will be doled out, local school districts could be waiting at least a month or two until they see any money.

Both chambers of the Pennsylvania legislature have passed a budget spending plan that Shapiro wants to sign, but Republican Senate leaders who need to sign it first have no plans to return to Harrisburg until September – putting the proposed $45.5 billion spending plan on hold. Those leaders and rank-and-file Republican lawmakers are upset with Shapiro because he initially backed but then abandoned a Republican plan to fund vouchers that would help families in some public school districts send their kids to private school.

Here are the state funding amounts each Lancaster County school district is expected to receive when the 2023-24 budget is signed, what each district received last year and the percentage increase. Octorara Area, which is in Chester County but serves families from Christiana and Sadsbury Township in Lancaster County, is also included in this list.