The developer of what would become Lancaster County’s tallest building has revealed how much it will cost to live there, and a new opening date that is one year later than originally anticipated.

Mosaic, a 20-story luxury high-rise, 55-plus senior living community at the corner of South Queen and Vine streets in downtown Lancaster, is now scheduled to open in fall 2026. Topping out at 244 feet, Mosaic would stand 34 feet taller than the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, which is currently the tallest in the county.

Willow Valley Communities, the Willow Street-based developer of the project, says it delayed the original 2025 opening date by one year in order to allow more time for residents to reserve units prior to groundbreaking. Willow Valley hopes to sell 70 percent of the 146 apartments inside Mosaic during its pre-construction sales period, which began Dec. 1.

“It reflects our identification of the ideal timing of the apartment selection and reservation process followed by the already-determined construction period,” said Maureen Leader, public relations and communications manager for Willow Valley Communities.

Entry fees, the up-front cost to secure an apartment, will range between $642,000 and $998,600 for a two-bedroom unit. Monthly service fees are estimated between $4,598 and $6,308. Two-bedroom units will range between 1,592 and 3,338 square feet. The fees include coverage for residents in the event they need long-term healthcare services like skilled nursing and memory support. They also cover utilities, maintenance, meals and amenities.

Entry fees and monthly maintenance fees are higher for households with two residents, and for five apartments in the building which will have three bedrooms.

More than 900 households representing 21 states have expressed interest in living at Mosaic, according to John Swanson, CEO of Willow Valley Living, a subsidiary of Willow Valley Communities.

“It is unique not just to Lancaster but nationally within our industry. And it’s getting a lot of attention,” Swanson said.

Swanson declined to reveal the overall cost of the project, or how many units have been sold. But he said that inflation has increased material and labor costs. That has also affected the pricing of individual units.

Construction is slated to begin in 2024, and take 30 to 36 months to complete. The first residents will be able to move into completed apartments before every apartment and amenity is completely finished.

The overall design of the building is largely unchanged from what was shown in a 3D model displayed at Southern Market earlier this year. However, the City of Lancaster Planning Commission did recently reaffirm its approval for the project after Willow Valley made changes to its stormwater management plans.

The building will feature a rooftop bar and terrace for residents and their guests. A first-floor restaurant will be open to the public. Other amenities include a second-story outdoor community garden and dog park, and an indoor pool.

Mosaic does not include any new parking facilities, but Willow Valley has agreed to lease spaces inside the Steinman Park garage located west of the project on Vine Street. The garage is owned by SREG Park, a subsidiary of Steinman Real Estate, an affiliate of LNP Media Group.

Willow Valley does not plan to pursue tax exempt status for the project, even though it is a nonprofit organization.

In-person and virtual events with interested households have been taking place since the reservation process began. Information and registration for the events are available at https://mosaiclancaster.com/.

“We have a significant amount of interest both from within Lancaster County and across the nation,” Swanson said.

The county recently took the top spot in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-23 list of Best Places to Retire. The publication said Lancaster’s mix of housing affordability, overall happiness and healthcare quality made it the most desirable place in the country to retire.