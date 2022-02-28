Lancaster County is home to about 2,250 people with Ukrainian ancestry and about 350 Ukraine-born residents, according to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Since 2008, 104 Ukrainian refugees have been resettled in the county, the third-highest figure in Pennsylvania behind Philadelphia and Erie counties, according to data from the state Department of Human Services. About 88% of those refugees have been resettled since 2014, when protesters in Ukraine ousted then-president Viktor Yanukovych and Russia invaded and annexed Crimea.

Lancaster County has several Ukrainian community hubs, including St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manheim Township and two Slavic churches in Ephrata: Bethany Slavic Church and Light of the World Fellowship.

The county is home to a sizable Russian population as well, with nearly 600 estimated Russian immigrants and about 2,700 reporting Russian ancestry, according to the census data.