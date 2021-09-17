COVID-19 cases continue to climb at several Lancaster County school districts two weeks after the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s mask order went into effect.

While the order was effective Sept. 7, school administrators and school board members at most county school districts have received pushback from community members who have implored them not to enforce it.

As such, a debate over enforcement and mask exemptions has ensued at a number of school board meetings. Some discussions have led to looser enforcement and more flexibility when it comes to exempting a child from the order.

COVID-19 cases counts have increased this week in at least eight county school districts: Conestoga Valley, Eastern Lancaster County, Ephrata Area, Hempfield, Manheim Central, Octorara Area, Penn Manor and Warwick.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week. Each district’s total enrollment is in parentheses.

(School districts beginning with an asterisk may include cases from the past two weeks, as separate data for this week was unavailable.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): 19 (14 at Cocalico High School, three at Cocalico Middle School and one each at Denver Elementary School and Reamstown Elementary School).

— Columbia Borough (1,262): Two at Columbia High School/Middle School Hill campus.

— *Conestoga Valley (4,013): 38 (15 at Conestoga Valley High School, seven at Fritz Elementary School, five each at Brownstown Elementary School and Smoketown Elementary School, four at Huesken Middle School and two at Leola Elementary School).

— *Donegal (2,818): 12 (five at Donegal Junior High School, three each at Donegal Intermediate School and Donegal Primary School, and one at Donegal High School).

— *Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 56 (38 at the Garden Spot secondary campus, 11 at New Holland Elementary School, five at Blue Ball Elementary School and two at Brecknock Elementary School).

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): 18 (eight at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, seven at Elizabethtown Area High School, two at East High Street Elementary School and one at Bear Creek School).

— *Ephrata Area (4,130): 15 (five at Ephrata Intermediate School, four at Ephrata High School, three at Highland Elementary School, two at Ephrata Middle School and one at Akron Elementary School).

— *Hempfield (6,818): 21 (six at Hempfield High School; five at Farmdale Elementary School; three at Landisville Middle School; two at Centerville Elementary School; and one each at Centerville Middle School, Landisville Intermediate Center, Landisville Primary Center, Mountville Elementary School and Rohrerstown Elementary School).

— *Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): 17 (10 at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, four at Hans Herr Elementary School, two at Martin Meylin Middle School and one at Lampeter Elementary School).

— Lancaster (10,384): 11 (three each at McCaskey Campus and Wheatland Middle School; two at Martin School; and one each at Burrowes Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School and Washington Elementary School).

— *Manheim Central (2,910): 31 (11 at Manheim Central High School and 10 each at Manheim Central Middle School and Doe Run Elementary School).

— Octorara Area (2,118): 11 (eight at Octorara Junior/Senior High School, two at Octorara Primary Learning Center and one at Octorara Intermediate School).

— Penn Manor (5,378): 15 (seven at Penn Manor High School; two each at Eshleman Elementary School and Martic Elementary School; and one each at Central Manor Elementary School, Manor Middle School, Marticville Middle School and Pequea Elementary School).

— Pequea Valley (1,467): Seven (three at Pequea Valley High School and two each at Pequea Valley Intermediate School and Salisbury Elementary School).

— Solanco (3,182): Eight (three at Quarryville Elementary School; two at Solanco High School; and one each at Clermont Elementary School, Providence Elementary School and Smith Middle School).

— *Warwick (3,835): 30 (eight each at Warwick High School and Warwick Middle School, six at John Beck Elementary School, four at Bonfield Elementary School, three at Kissel Hill Elementary School and one at Lititz Elementary School).

Data from Manheim Township School District was unavailable.