Four Lancaster County school districts reported zero COVID-19 cases this week. And, last week all but five Lancaster County school districts reported 10 or fewer COVID-19 cases in their schools.

Numbers have dipped so low that Octorara Area School District stopped posting a COVID-19 dashboard that lists cases on its website.

“My dashboard was full of ones,” Superintendent Michele Orner said.

And, by Monday, all 17 of Lancaster County’s school districts will have a mask-optional policy.

Given the decrease in COVID-19 cases in schools and Lancaster County’s current designation as a low-risk community, this will be the final weekly update from LNP | LancasterOnline on COVID-19 cases in schools. The weekly update may return if cases increase significantly.

Here are the numbers of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses.

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflects total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflects total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflects current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): Four (two at Cocalico High School and one each at Cocalico Middle School and Reamstown Elementary School).

Last week: Three.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): One (one at Park Elementary School).

Last week: One.

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): Zero.

Last week: Two.

— **Donegal (2,818): Zero.

Last week: Six.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): Five (three at Garden Spot Secondary Campus and one each at Brecknock and New Holland elementary schools).

Last week: 10.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): Five (two at Elizabethtown Area High School and one each at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, East High Elementary School and Bear Creek Elementary School).

Last week: Nine.

*Note: Data from Friday was not included in Elizabethtown Area School District's county

— Ephrata Area (4,130): Four (two at Ephrata Middle School, one each at Ephrata High School and Ephrata Intermediate School).

Last week: Four.

— Hempfield (6,818): One (one at Landisville Primary Center).

Last week: 14.

— **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): Two (one each at Lampeter Elementary and Martin Meylin Middle School).

Last week: N/A.

— **Lancaster (10,384): 23 (five at McCaskey Campus; three each at Smith-Wade-El and Washington elementary schools; two each at Jackson Middle School, Lafayette Elementary School and Price Elementary School and one each at Lincoln Middle School, Wheatland Middle School, Reynolds Middle School, King Elementary School, Ross Elementary School and Wharton Elementary School).

Last week: 37.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): Zero.

Last week: One.

— Manheim Township (5,946): Five (two each at Manheim Township High School and Neff Elementary School and one at Schaeffer Elementary School).

Last week: 14.

— Octorara Area (2,118): Two (two at Octorara Elementary School).

Last week: Two.

— Penn Manor (5,378): Two (one each at Manor Middle School and Central Manor Elementary School).

Last week: One.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): Zero.

Last week: One.

— **Solanco (3,182): Five (two each at Smith Middle School and Bart-Colerain Elementary School and one at Solanco High School).

Last week: Four.

— **Warwick (3,835): Three (two at Lititz Elementary School and one at Warwick Middle School).

Last week: Two.