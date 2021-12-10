At least 11 Lancaster County school districts reported an increase in COVID-19 cases this week. At least four reported decreases, while at least one had no change.

The largest reported increases came from School District of Lancaster (64 cases to 77) and Solanco School District (27 to 40).

Elizabethtown Area (19 to 17), Ephrata Area (eight to three), Hempfield (37 to 29) and Warwick (24 to 21) were the districts that reported decreases.

Octorara Area School District’s caseload stayed at 20.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses.

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflects total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflects total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflects current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): 17 (seven at Adamstown Elementary School, six at Reamstown Elementary School, three at Denver Elementary School and one at Cocalico High School).

Last week: 10.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): Six (five at Columbia High School/Columbia Middle School Hill Campus and one at Park Elementary School).

Last week: N/A.

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): 18 (six at Brownstown Elementary School, five at Fritz Elementary School, three each at Conestoga Valley High School and Huesken Middle School, and one at Leola Elementary School).

Last week: 15.

— **Donegal (2,818): 17 (six each at Donegal High School and Donegal Primary School, and five at Donegal Intermediate School).

Last week: 10.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 18 (nine at Blue Ball Elementary School, six at Garden Spot Secondary Campus, two at Brecknock Elementary School and one at New Holland Elementary School).

Last week: 16.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): 17 (nine at Bear Creek School, four at Elizabethtown Area High School and two each at East High Street Elementary School and Elizabethtown Area Middle School).

Last week: 19.

— Ephrata Area (4,130): Three (one each at Clay Elementary School, Ephrata Intermediate School and Ephrata Middle School).

Last week: Eight.

— Hempfield (6,818): 29 (10 at Hempfield High School; five at Landisville Primary Center; four at East Petersburg Elementary School; two each at Centerville Elementary School, Centerville Middle School, Landisville Intermediate Center and Mountville Elementary School; and one each at Farmdale Elementary School and Landisville Middle School).

Last week: 37.

— **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): Nine (four at Martin Meylin Middle School, three at Lampeter-Strasburg High School and one each at Hans Herr Elementary School and Lampeter Elementary School).

Last week: Four.

— **Lancaster (10,384): 77 (16 at McCaskey Campus; 11 at Jackson Middle School; seven at Price Elementary School; five at Washington Elementary School; four each at Fulton Elementary School, King Elementary School, Martin School, Ross Elementary School and Smith-Wade-El Elementary School; three each at Carter & MacRae Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School and Wheatland Middle School; two each at Hamilton Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, Reynolds Middle School and Wharton Elementary School; and one at Wickersham Elementary School).

Last week: 64.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): 21 (nine at Manheim Central Middle School, six at Manheim Central High School, five at Doe Run Elementary School and one at Baron Elementary School).

Last week: 11.

— Manheim Township (5,865): 35 (11 at Manheim Township High School; seven at Landis Run Intermediate School; four at Nitrauer Elementary School; three each at Brecht Elementary School and Manheim Township Middle School; two each at Bucher Elementary School, Neff Elementary School and Reidenbaugh Elementary School; and one at Schaeffer Elementary School).

Last week: 28.

— Octorara Area (2,118): 20 (six each at Octorara Intermediate School and Octorara Junior/Senior High School, five at Octorara Primary Learning Center and three at Octorara Elementary School).

Last week: 20.

— Penn Manor (5,378): 23 (five at Manor Middle School; four at Marticville Middle School; three each at Eshleman Elementary School, Hambright Elementary School, Letort Elementary School and Penn Manor High School; and one each at Central Manor Elementary School and Conestoga Elementary School).

Last week: 12.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): 15 (10 at Paradise Elementary School, three at Pequea Valley Intermediate School and one each at Pequea Valley High School and Salisbury Elementary School).

Last week: Nine.

— **Solanco (3,182): 40 (10 at Clermont Elementary School, nine at Providence Elementary School, seven at Solanco High School, five at Smith Middle School, four at Quarryville Elementary School, three at Bart-Colerain Elementary School and two at Swift Middle School).

Last week: 27.

— **Warwick (3,835): 21 (eight at Warwick High School, four at Kissel Hill Elementary School, three each at Lititz Elementary School and Warwick Middle School, two at Bonfield Elementary School and one at John Beck Elementary School).

Last week: 24.