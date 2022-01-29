For the second week in a row, most Lancaster County school districts reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Ephrata Area and Hempfield school districts, however, still experienced a marginal rise in cases. Cases in Ephrata Area increased by 15, while those in Hempfield increased by 12.

With only 22 cases, down 189 cases from last week’s total of 203, Warwick School District had the largest drop.

Here are the numbers of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses.

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflects total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflects total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflects current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): 51 (12 at Cocalico Middle School; 10 each at Cocalico High School, Denver Elementary School and Adamstown Elementary School and nine at Reamstown Elementary School).

Last week: 70.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): Six (three at Columbia High School and Middle School Campus, two at Columbia Middle School-Taylor and one at Park Elementary School).

Last week: 15.

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): 28 (Eight at Fritz Elementary School, seven at Conestoga Valley High School, five at Smoketown Elementary School, four at Brownstown Elementary School and two each at Huesken Middle School and Leola Elementary School).

Last week: 33.

— **Donegal (2,818): 39 (12 each at Donegal Donegal Primary School and Donegal Intermediate School, 10 at Donegal High School and five at Donegal Junior High School

Last week: 19.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 53 (18 at Blue Ball Elementary School, 14 at Garden Spot Secondary Campus, 12 at New Holland Elementary School and nine at Brecknock Elementary School).

Last week: 91.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): 51 (15 at Bear Creek Elementary School, 13 at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, 11 at Elizabethtown Area High School, five at East High Street Elementary School, four at Mill Road Elementary School, two at Bainbridge Elementary School and one at Rheems Elementary School).

Last week: 57

Note: Friday’s data was not included in this count because as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Elizabethtown Area School District did not update COVID-19 cases for that day.

— Ephrata Area (4,130): 31 (10 at Ephrata Intermediate School, eight at Clay Elementary School, six at Ephrata High School, three each at Ephrata Middle School and Fulton Elementary School and one at Akron Elementary School).

Last week: 16.

— Hempfield (6,818): 144 (38 at Hempfield High School, 26 at Landisville Primary Center, 16 at Centerville Elementary School,13 at Farmdale Elementary School, 12 at Rohrerstown Elementary School, 10 at Mountville Elementary School, nine at Landisville Middle School, eight at East Petersburg Elementary School, seven at Landisville Intermediate Center and five at Centerville Middle School).

Last week: 132.

— **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): 51 (22 at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 14 at Hans Herr Elementary School, eight at Lampeter Elementary School and seven at Martin Meylin Middle School).

Last week: 54.

— **Lancaster (10,384): 239 (48 at McCaskey Campus, 22 at Martin School, 18 at Jackson Middle School, 15 at Smith-Wade-El Elementary School, 14 at Lincoln Middle School, 13 each at Wharton and Price elementary schools, 12 each at Wheatland Middle School and Burrowes Elementary School, 11 each at Reynolds Middle School and King Elementary School, 10 at Wickersham Elementary School, nine at Hamilton Elementary School, seven each at Washington and Ross elementary schools, six each at Carter & MacRae and Lafayette elementary schools and five at Fulton Elementary School).

Last week: 354.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): 18 (Eight at Manheim Central Middle School, five at Manheim Central High School, four at Doe Run Elementary School and one at Baron Elementary School).

Last week: 21.

— Manheim Township (5,946): 90 (22 at Manheim Township High School, 15 at Manheim Township Middle School, 13 each at Reidenbaugh Elementary School and Landis Run Intermediate School, 11 at Bucher Elementary School, eight at Nitrauer Elementary School, three each at Schaeffer and Neff elementary schools and two at Brecht Elementary School).

Last week: 157.

— Octorara Area (2,118): 21 (14 at Octorara Junior/Senior High School, four at Octorara Elementary School and three at Primary Learning Center).

Last week: 31.

— Penn Manor (5,378): 20 (Five at Penn Manor High School; four at Marticville Middle School; three at Central Manor Elementary School; two each at Manor Middle School, Pequea Elementary School and Letort Elementary School and one each at Eshleman and Hambright elementary schools).

Last week: 28.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): 11 (Five at Paradise Elementary School, four at Salisbury Elementary School and two at Pequea Valley High School).

Last week: 19.

— **Solanco (3,182): 22 (Seven at Smith Middle School; five at Providence Elementary School; four at Solanco High School, three at Swift Middle School and one each at Bart-Colerain, Clermont and Quarryville elementary schools).

Last week: 40.

— **Warwick (3,835): 22 (Five each at John Beck Elementary School, Lititz Elementary School and Warwick Middle School; three each at Bonfield and Kissel Hill elementary schools and one at Warwick High School).

Last week: 203.