The number of reported COVID-19 cases this week increased in only two Lancaster County school districts. Fourteen districts recorded decreases and one had the same number as the previous week.

Infection counts rose from 19 to 22 in Elizabethtown Area School District and four to 14 at Solanco School District.

At least one school — Mill Road Elementary School in Elizabethtown Area — temporarily shifted to virtual instruction this week due to COVID-19. At the time of its announcement Wednesday, the school district said Mill Road had eight active cases — 6% of the school’s population. In-person instruction is expected to resume there Monday.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 4:30 p.m. Friday. Each district’s total enrollment is in parentheses. (School districts beginning with an asterisk may include cases from the past two weeks, as separate data for this week was unavailable.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): 13 (five at Cocalico High School, four at Cocalico Middle School, three at Adamstown Elementary School and one at Denver Elementary School).

Last week: 13.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): Four (two at Park Elementary School and one each at Columbia High School/Middle School Hill Campus and Columbia Middle School Taylor Campus).

Last week: Seven.

— *Conestoga Valley (4,013): Five (two at Conestoga Valley High School and one each at Fritz Elementary School, Huesken Middle School and Smoketown Elementary School).

Last week: 17.

— *Donegal (2,818): One at Donegal High School.

Last week: Eight.

— *Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 17 (10 at the Garden Spot Secondary Campus, three each at Blue Ball Elementary School and New Holland Elementary School, and one at Breakneck Elementary School).

Last week: 38.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): 22 (10 at Elizabethtown Area High School, four each at Bear Creek School and Mill Road Elementary School, two at Elizabethtown Area Middle School and one each at Mill Road Elementary School and Rheems Elementary School).

Last week: 19.

— *Ephrata Area (4,130): 11 (three at Ephrata High School; two each at Akron Elementary School and Highland Elementary School; and one each at Clay Elementary School, Ephrata Intermediate School, Ephrata Middle School and Fulton Elementary School).

Last week: 26.

— Hempfield (6,818): 19 (seven at Hempfield High School; five at Landisville Primary Center; two each at Landisville Middle School and Mountville Elementary School; and one each at Centerville Elementary School, East Petersburg Elementary School and Landisville Intermediate Center.

Last week: 26.

— *Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): 12 (four each at Hans Herr Elementary School, Lampeter-Strasburg High School, three at Martin Meylin Middle School and one at Lampeter Elementary School).

Last week: 20.

— Lancaster (10,384): 12 (three at Lafayette Elementary School; two each at Burrowes Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School; and one each at Fulton Elementary School, King Elementary School, Martin School, Wharton Elementary School and Wheatland Middle School).

Last week: 15.

— *Manheim Central (2,910): Nine (four at Manheim Central Middle School, three at Doe Run Elementary School and two at Manheim Central High School).

Last week: 17.

— Manheim Township (5,865): 29 (14 at Landis Run Intermediate School; four at Manheim Township Middle School; three at Reidenbaugh Elementary School; two each at Bucher Elementary School and Manheim Township High School; and one each at Brecht Elementary School, Neff Elementary School, Nitrauer Elementary School and Schaeffer Elementary School).

Last week: 39.

— Octorara Area (2,118): Nine (four at Octorara Primary Learning Center, three at Octorara Junior/Senior High School and one each at Octorara Elementary School and Octorara Intermediate School).

Last week: 15.

— Penn Manor (5,378): 13 (10 at Penn Manor High School, two at Manor Middle School and one at Letort Elementary School).

Last week: 14.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): Two (one each at Paradise Elementary School and Pequea Valley High School).

Last week: Six.

— Solanco (3,182): 14 (10 at Solanco High School, two at Quarryville Elementary School and one each at Providence Elementary School and Swift Middle School).

Last week: Four.

— *Warwick (3,835): 16 (four each at John Beck Elementary School and Warwick High School; and two each at Bonfield Elementary School, Kissel Hill Elementary School, Lititz Elementary School and Warwick Middle School).

Last week: 30.