The number of reported COVID-19 cases increased this week in at least three Lancaster County school districts. At least eight school districts reported a decrease in cases.

Reported increases came from Ephrata Area (six cases to 12), Hempfield (27 to 30) and Solanco (nine to 16).

School was in session for less than half of the week due to the Thanksgiving break.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses.

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflects total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflects total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflects current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): Five (two at Denver Elementary School and one each at Adamstown Elementary School, Cocalico Middle School and Reamstown Elementary School).

Last week: Eight.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): Zero.

Last week: N/A.

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): 13 (four each at Conestoga Valley High School and Fritz Elementary School, three at Brownstown Elementary School and two at Leola Elementary School).

Last week: 22.

— **Donegal (2,818): N/A.

Last week: Eight.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): N/A.

Last week: Six.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): One at Elizabethtown Area Middle School.

Last week: Eight.

— Ephrata Area (4,130): 12 (four at Ephrata Middle School, three each at Clay Elementary School and Ephrata Intermediate School and one each at Akron Elementary School and Ephrata High School).

Last week: Six.

— Hempfield (6,818): 30 (13 at Hempfield High School; six at Landisville Primary Center; three at East Petersburg Elementary School; two each at Centerville Middle School, Landisville Middle School and Rohrerstown Elementary School; and one each at Centerville Elementary School and Landisville Intermediate Center).

Last week: 27.

— **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): 10 (seven at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, two at Hans Herr Elementary School and one at Martin Meylin Middle School).

Last week: N/A.

— **Lancaster (10,384): 32 (14 at McCaskey Campus; two each at Burrowes Elementary School, Carter & MacRae Elementary School, Jackson Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, Reynolds Middle School and Smith-Wade-El Elementary School; and one each at Lafayette Elementary School, Martin School, Price Elementary School, Ross Elementary School, Wharton Elementary School and Wheatland Middle School).

Last week: N/A.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): 11 (five at Manheim Central High School, four at Doe Run Elementary School and two at Manheim Central Middle School).

Last week: N/A.

— Manheim Township (5,865): 14 (six at Nitrauer Elementary School, three each at Manheim Township High School and Manheim Township Middle School, and two a Neff Elementary School).

Last week: 32.

— Octorara Area (2,118): 13 (eight at Octorara Junior/Senior High School, three at Octorara Primary Learning Center and one each at Octorara Elementary School and Octorara Intermediate School).

Last week: 19.

— Penn Manor (5,378): Six (three at Penn Manor High School and one each at Central Manor Elementary School, Eshleman Elementary School and Manor Middle School).

Last week: 19.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): Two at Paradise Elementary School.

Last week: Seven.

— **Solanco (3,182): 16 (five at Swift Middle School; three at Smith Middle School; two each at Bart-Colerain Elementary School, Clermont Elementary School and Quarryville Elementary School; and one each at Providence Elementary School and Solanco High School).

Last week: Nine.

— **Warwick (3,835): 16 (six at Beck Elementary School; three each at Bonfield Elementary School, Warwick Middle School and Warwick High School; and one at Lititz Elementary School).

Last week: 27.