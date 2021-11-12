The number of reported COVID-19 cases this week increased in at least six Lancaster County school districts. At least six school districts reported decreases. One reported the same number.

The largest increases came from Warwick (from three to 16) and Manheim Township (from 17 to 29) school districts.

Reidenbaugh Elementary School in Manheim Township quarantined an entire classroom this week; the rest of the school, however, remained open.

School District of Lancaster reported the sharpest decrease in cases, from 27 to 12.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses.

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflect total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflect total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflect current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): Eight (four at Cocalico Middle School and two each at Adamstown Elementary School and Denver Elementary School).

Last week: Eight.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): N/A.

Last week: Two.

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): 13 (six at Conestoga Valley High School, three each at Brownstown Elementary School and Fritz Elementary School, and one at Leola Elementary School).

Last week: 15.

— **Donegal (2,818): Six (four at Donegal Intermediate School and two at Donegal Junior High School).

Last week: Seven.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): N/A.

Last week: 12.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): 14 (eight at Elizabethtown Area High School, two each at Bear Creek School and Mill Road Elementary School, and one each at Bainbridge Elementary School and Rheems Elementary School).

Last week: 11.

— Ephrata Area (4,130): Five (three at Ephrata Intermediate School and one each at Akron Elementary School and Ephrata High School).

Last week: Seven.

— Hempfield (6,818): 31 (eight each at Mountville Elementary School and Rohrerstown Elementary School, six at Hempfield High School, three each at Centerville Elementary School and Landisville Intermediate Center, two at Landisville Primary Center and one at Landisville Middle School).

Last week: 36.

— **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): 16 (seven at Hans Herr Elementary School, four at Martin Meylin Middle School, three at Lampeter Elementary School and two at Lampeter-Strasburg High School).

Last week: 26.

— Lancaster (10,384): 12 (four at Lincoln Middle School, three at McCaskey Campus, two each at Reynolds Middle School and Wheatland Middle School, and one at Martin School).

Last week: 27.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): N/A.

Last week: Four.

— Manheim Township (5,865): 29 (11 at Reidenbaugh Elementary School; four at Manheim Township High School; three at Landis Run Intermediate School; two each at Brecht Elementary School, Bucher Elementary School, Neff Elementary School, Nitrauer Elementary School and Shaeffer Elementary School; and one at Manheim Township Middle School).

Last week: 17.

— Octorara Area (2,118): Eight (seven at Octorara Junior/Senior High School and one at Octorara Intermediate School).

Last week: Three.

— Penn Manor (5,378): 20 (seven at Penn Manor High School, six at Central Manor Elementary School, three at Eshleman Elementary School, two at Manor Middle School and one each at Conestoga Elementary School and Letort Elementary School).

Last week: 18.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): N/A.

Last week: Nine.

— **Solanco (3,182): 19 (eight at Solanco High School; three each at Smith Middle School, Swift Middle School and Quarryville Elementary School; and one each at Bart-Colerain Elementary School and Providence Elementary School).

Last week: 18.

— **Warwick (3,835): 16 (five each at Bonfield Elementary School and Warwick High School; three at Beck Elementary School; and one each at Kissel Hill Elementary School, Lititz Elementary School and Warwick Middle School).

Last week: Three.