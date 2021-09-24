The number of reported COVID-19 cases this week increased in at least eight Lancaster County school districts.

Infection counts are rising in Cocalico, Columbia Borough, Eastern Lancaster County, Ephrata Area, Lancaster, Octorara Area, Pequea Valley and Warwick school districts. The largest week-to-week increases are happening at Elanco (25 cases, 45% increase), Lancaster (18, 164%) and Ephrata Area (18, 120%).

At least one school – Kissel Hill Elementary School in Warwick – was forced to close to in-person instruction one day this week. Warwick reported 15 active cases and 74 quarantines at Kissel Hill this week.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week. Each district’s total enrollment is in parentheses. (School districts beginning with an asterisk may include cases from the past two weeks, as separate data for this week was unavailable.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): 30 (26 at Cocalico High School and one each at Adamstown Elementary School, Cocalico Middle School, Denver Elementary School and Reamstown Elementary School).

— Columbia Borough (1,262): 13 (seven at Columbia High School/Middle School Hill campus, four at Park Elementary School and two at Columbia Middle School Taylor campus).

— *Conestoga Valley (4,013): Seven (Two each at Conestoga Valley High School and Fritz Elementary School, and one each at Brownstown Elementary School, Huesken Middle School and Smoketown Elementary School).

— *Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 81 (51 at the Garden Spot Secondary Campus, 21 at New Holland Elementary School, five at Blue Ball Elementary School and four at Brecknock Elementary School).

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): Eight (four at Elizabethtown Area Middle School and two each at Bear Creek School and Elizabethtown Area High School).

— *Ephrata Area (4,130): 33 (16 at Ephrata High School; six at Ephrata Middle School; three each at Ephrata Intermediate School, Fulton Elementary School and Highland Elementary School; and one each at Akron Elementary School and Clay Elementary School).

— *Hempfield (6,818): 11 (five at Hempfield High School, two each at Centerville Elementary School and Landisville Intermediate Center, and one each at Farmdale Elementary School and Landisville Primary Center).

— *Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): 17 (nine at Lampeter-Strasburg Elementary School, four at Martin Meylin Middle School and two each at Hans Herr Elementary School and Lampeter Elementary School).

— Lancaster (10,384): 29 (six at McCaskey Campus; four at Reynolds Middle School; three at Wharton Elementary School; two each at Carter & MacRae Elementary School, Hamilton Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School and Wickersham Elementary School; and one each at Fulton Elementary School, King Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School, Martin School, Price Elementary School, Ross Elementary School, Washington Elementary School and Wheatland Middle School).

— *Manheim Central (2,910): 26 (12 at Manheim Central High School, seven at Manheim Central Middle School, five at Doe Run Elementary School and two at Baron Elementary School).

— Manheim Township (5,865): 15 (four each at Landis Run Intermediate School and Manheim Township High School; two each at Manheim Township Middle School and Neff Elementary School; and one each at Nitrauer Elementary School, Reidenbaugh Elementary School and Schaeffer Elementary School).

— Octorara Area (2,118): 18 (11 at Octorara Junior/Senior High School, three at Octorara Primary Learning Center and two each at Octorara Elementary School and Octorara Intermediate School).

— Penn Manor (5,378): 10 (four at Penn Manor High School, three at Central Manor Elementary School and one each at Manor Middle School, Martic Elementary School and Pequea Elementary School).

— Pequea Valley (1,467): Eight (three each at Paradise Elementary School and Pequea Valley High School, and two at Pequea Valley Intermediate School).

— Solanco (3,182): Six (three at Solanco High School and one each at Clermont Elementary School, Smith Middle School and Swift Middle School).

— *Warwick (3,835): 40 (15 at Kissel Hill Elementary School, nine at Warwick High School, six at John Beck Elementary School, five at Lititz Elementary School, three at Warwick Middle School and two at Bonfield Elementary School).

Data for Donegal School District was unavailable.