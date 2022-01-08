As students and staff returned to school following the holiday break, all but three districts saw an increase in COVID-19 cases from the week before classes ended.

The School District of Lancaster saw by far the biggest increase out of all the districts with at least 356 cases reported in the past week compared to only 68 reported from Dec. 13 to 17.

One of the few districts to see a decrease in cases and the district with the smallest number of cases was Cocalico School District with a decrease from 25 to nine cases.

LNP | LancasterOnline did not collect and publish case numbers the last week of December and first week of January as schools were closed.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses.

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflects total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflects total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflects current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): Nine (Three each at Cocalico Middle and at Cocalico High School, two at Denver Elementary School, one at Reamstown Elementary School).

Week of Dec. 13: 25.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): 30 (19 at Columbia High School and Middle School campus, six at Park Elementary School and five at Columbia Middle School-Taylor).

Week of Dec. 13: N/A

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): 22 (10 at Conestoga Valley High School; five at Fritz Elementary School; four at Huesken Middle School and one each at Brownstown Elementary School, Leola Elementary School and Smoketown Elementary School).

Week of Dec. 13: 14.

— **Donegal (2,818): Donegal (2,818): 12 (six at Donegal High School and two each at Donegal Junior High School, Donegal Primary School and Donegal Intermediate School).

Week of Dec. 13: 14.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 61 (33 at Garden Spot Secondary Campus, 13 at Blue Ball Elementary School, nine at New Holland Elementary School and six at Brecknock Elementary School).

Week of Dec. 13: 15.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): 124 (48 at Elizabethtown Area High School, 44 each at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, 18 at Bear Creek School, five at East High Street Elementary School, four at Bainbridge Elementary School, three at Rheems Elementary School and two at Mill Road Elementary School).

Note: Elizabethtown’s numbers include cases reported over the holiday break between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3, meaning some of the students reported in the tally may have been outside of their quarantine period before Jan. 3.

Week of Dec. 13: 28.

— Ephrata Area (4,130): 19 (10 at Ephrata High School, three at Ephrata Intermediate School and two each at Akron Elementary School, Highland Elementary School and Ephrata Middle School).

Week of Dec. 13: Seven.

— Hempfield (6,818): 59 (24 at Hempfield High School, 14 Centerville Middle School; eight at Farmdale Elementary School; seven at East Petersburg Elementary School; three at Landisville Intermediate Center and one each at Landisville Primary Center, Landisville Middle School and Mountville Elementary School).

Week of Dec. 13: 25.

— **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): 18 (eight at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 4 each at Martin Meylin Middle School and Hans Herr Elementary School and two at Lampeter Elementary School).

Week of Dec. 13: Nine.

— **Lancaster (10,384): 356 (112 at McCaskey Campus; 28 at Wheatland Elementary School; 21 at Lincoln Middle School; 20 at King Elementary School; 17 each at Washington Elementary School and Reynolds Middle School; 16 each at Jackson Middle School and Price Elementary School; 15 each at Lafayette Elementary School and Smith-Wade-El Elementary School; 13 each at Burrowes Elementary School, Hamilton Elementary School and Martin School; 10 each at Fulton Elementary School and Ross Elementary School; seven each at Carter & MacRae Elementary School and Wharton Elementary School and six at Wickersham Elementary School)

Week of Dec. 13: 68.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): 13 (five at Manheim Central High School, four at Manheim Central Middle School, three at Doe Run Elementary School and one at Baron Elementary School).

Week of Dec. 13: 19.

— Manheim Township (5,865): 261 (85 at Manheim Township High School, 57 at Manheim Township Middle School, 27 at Landis Run Intermediate School, 18 each at Nitrauer Elementary School and Reidenbaugh Elementary School, 17 at Neff Elementary School, 16 at Bucher Elementary School, 14 at Schaeffer Elementary School and nine at Brecht Elementary School.)

Note: Approximately 145 cases included in the tally for Manheim Township School District were recorded over the holiday break.

Week of Dec. 13: 35.

— Octorara Area (2,118): 17 (eight at Octorara Elementary School, six at Primary Learning Center and three at Octorara Junior/Senior High School).

Week of Dec. 13: 12.

— Penn Manor (5,378): 27 (eight each at Penn Manor High School and Manor Middle School; three each at Marticville Middle School and Central Manor Elementary School; two at Letort Elementary School and one each at Hambright Elementary School, Martic Elementary School and Pequea Elementary School).

Week of Dec. 13: 29.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): 28 (11 at seven at Pequea Valley High School, six each at Pequea Valley Intermediate School and Paradise Elementary School and five at Salisbury Elementary School).

Week of Dec. 13: 10.

— **Solanco (3,182): 17 (Building numbers not specified)

Week of Dec. 13: 23.

— **Warwick (3,835): 46 (20 at Warwick High School, nine at Warwick Middle School, five each at Bonfield Elementary School and Lititz Elementary School, four at Kissel Hill Elementary School and three at John Beck Elementary School).

Week of Dec. 13: 24.