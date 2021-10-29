The number of reported COVID-19 cases this week increased at four Lancaster County school districts. Ten districts recorded decreases, and two had the same number as the previous week.

Cases increased at Hempfield (from 20 to 22), Lampeter-Strasburg (16 to 19), Manheim Central (eight to 11) and Manheim Township (23 to 26) school districts.

For the first time since the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, a school district — Columbia Borough — reported zero cases.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses.

(Districts report cases in various different ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflect total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflect total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflect current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): 16 (six at Denver Elementary School, four at Cocalico Middle School, and three each at Adamstown Elementary School and Cocalico High School).

Last week: 21.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): Zero.

Last week: Two.

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): 13 (five at Huesken Middle School, four at Brownstown Elementary School, two at Smoketown Elementary School and one each at Conestoga Valley High School and Fritz Elementary School).

Last week: 13.

— **Donegal (2,818): Five (two at Donegal Intermediate School and one each at Donegal High School, Donegal Junior High School and Donegal Primary School).

Last week: Seven.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): Five (four at Garden Spot Secondary Campus and one at New Holland Elementary School).

Last week: Eight.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): Nine (four at Elizabethtown Area High School and one each at Bainbridge Elementary School, Bear Creek School, Elizabethtown Area Middle School, Mill Road Elementary School and Rheems Elementary School).

Last week: 26.

— *Ephrata Area (4,130): Three (two at Fulton Elementary School and one at Clay Elementary School).

Last week: Seven.

— Hempfield (6,818): 22 (seven each at Hempfield High School and Rohrerstown Elementary School; three at Landisville Middle School; and one each at Centerville Middle School, East Petersburg Elementary School, Farmdale Elementary School, Landisville Intermediate Center and Mountville Elementary School).

Last week: 20.

— *Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828) 19 (12 at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, five at Hans Herr Elementary School and one each at Lampeter Elementary School and Martin Meylin Middle School):.

Last week: 16.

— Lancaster (10,384): 16 (eight at McCaskey Campus; three at Price Elementary School; two at Wheatland Middle School; and one each at Centerville Middle School, Fulton Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School).

Last week: 18.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): 11 (four at Manheim Central Middle School, three each at Baron Elementary School and Manheim Central Middle School, and one at Doe Run Elementary School).

Last week: Eight.

— Manheim Township (5,865): 26 (13 at Manheim Central Middle School, five at Manheim Township High School, three at Landis Run Intermediate School, two each at Bucher Elementary School and Reidenbaugh Elementary School, and one at Schaeffer Elementary School).

Last week: 23.

— Octorara Area (2,118): 10 (three each at Octorara Intermediate School and Octorara Primary Learning Center, and two each at Octorara Elementary School and Octorara Junior/Senior High School).

Last week: 12.

— Penn Manor (5,378): Nine (four at Penn Manor High School; two at Hambright Elementary School; and one each at Central Manor Elementary School, Conestoga Elementary School and Manor Middle School).

Last week: 13.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): Seven (three at Pequea Valley High School, and two each at Paradise Elementary School and Salisbury Elementary School).

Last week: Seven.

— **Solanco (3,182): Fifteen (five at Solanco High School; three at Quarryville Elementary School; two each at Clermont Elementary School and Swift Middle School; and one each at Bart-Colerain Elementary School, Providence Elementary School and Smith Middle School).

Last week: N/A.

— **Warwick (3,835): Seven (three at Bonfield Elementary School, two at Kissel Hill Elementary School and one each at Lititz Elementary School and Warwick High School).

Last week: 13.