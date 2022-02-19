First Day Etown 13.jpg
All but two Lancaster County school districts saw a decrease in COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive week in a row. 

Donegal and Manheim Central school districts saw increases of three and four cases, respectively. 

And for a second week in a row Lancaster County’s largest school district, School District of Lancaster, experienced the biggest drop, down 32 cases.

Here are the numbers of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses. 

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflects total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflects total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflects current active cases.)

 — *Cocalico (2,931): 20 (10 at Cocalico Middle School, six at Denver Elementary School, two at Reamstown Elementary School and one each at Adamstown Elementary School and Cocalico High School). 

Last week: 38. 

 — Columbia Borough (1,262): Two (one each at Columbia Middle School-Taylor School and Park Elementary School).

Last week: Five.

 — **Conestoga Valley (4,013): Four (two at Smoketown Elementary School and one each at Fritz Elementary School and Conestoga Valley High School). 

Last week: 15. 

 — **Donegal (2,818): 17 (seven at Donegal Intermediate School, four at Donegal Primary School and three each at Donegal High School and Donegal Junior High School). 

Last week: 14.

 — **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 13 (eight at Garden Spot Secondary Campus, two each at Brecknock and Blue Ball elementary schools and one at New Holland Elementary School).

Last week: 29.

 — Elizabethtown Area (3,691): Seven (three at  Elizabethtown Area High School, two at Mill Road Elementary School and one each at Bear Creek Elementary School and Elizabethtown Area Middle School). 

Last week: 27.

Note: Friday’s data was not included in this count because as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Elizabethtown Area School District had not updated COVID-19 cases for that day. 

 — Ephrata Area (4,130): Seven (three at Ephrata High School and one each at Ephrata Middle School, Akron Elementary School,  Fulton Elementary School and Highland Elementary School). 

Last week: 10.

— Hempfield (6,818): 22 (five each at Landisville Primary Center and Landisville Intermediate Center; four each at Mountville and Rohrerstown elementary schools; and one each at Centerville Elementary School, East Petersburg Elementary School, Farmdale Elementary School and Hempfield High School). 

Last week: 53

 — **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): Eight (three at Lampeter Elementary School, two each at Hans Herr Elementary School and Martin Meylin Middle School and one at Lampeter-Strasburg High School). 

Last week: 16.

 — **Lancaster (10,384): 36 (four each at Reynolds Middle School, King Elementary School and Lafayette Elementary School; three each at McCaskey Campus, Jackson Middle School, Martin School and Washington Elementary School; two each at Burrowes, Fulton and Wharton elementary schools; and one each at Wheatland Middle School and Lincoln Middle School, HamiltonElementary School, PriceElementary School, Smith-Wade-El Elementary School and Wickersham Elementary School). 

Last week: 68.

 — **Manheim Central (2,910): Six (three at Manheim Central Middle School and one each at Manheim Central High School, Doe Run Elementary School and Baron Elementary School). 

Last week: Two.

 — Manheim Township (5,946): 12 (three each at Manheim Township High School and Neff Elementary School; two at Landis Run Intermediate School; and one each at Bucher, Nitrauer, Reidenbaugh and Schaeffer elementary schools). 

Last week: 18. 

 — Octorara Area (2,118): Six (three at Octorara Junior/Senior High School and one each at Octorara Intermediate School, Octorara Elementary School and Primary Learning Center).

Last week: 13.

 — Penn Manor (5,378): Five (two each at Penn Manor High School and Eshleman Elementary School and one Manor Middle School). 

 Last week: 10.

 — Pequea Valley (1,467): Four (three at Pequea Valley High School and one at Salisbury Elementary School). 

Last week: 13.

 — **Solanco (3,182): Five (two at Providence Elementary School and one each at Quarryville Elementary School, Swift Middle School and Solanco High School). 

Last week: 12.

 — **Warwick (3,835): 10 (four at Bonfield Elementary School, two each at Lititz Elementary School and Warwick Middle School and one each at John Beck Elementary School and Warwick High School). 

Last week: 16.

 

