At least 11 Lancaster County school districts reported an increase in COVID-19 cases this week. At least two school districts reported decreases, while at least one’s data stayed the same.

This week, which followed a short Thanksgiving week, the largest increases in cases were reported at School District of Lancaster (32 to 64), Elizabethtown Area (1 to 19) and Manheim Township (14 to 28).

Ephrata Area (12 to eight) and Lampeter-Strasburg (10 to four) school districts reported the only decreases.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses.

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflects total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflects total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflects current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): 10 (five at Adamstown Elementary School, three at Denver Elementary School and two at Cocalico Middle School).

Last week: Five.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): N/A.

Last week: Zero.

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): 15 (eight at Conestoga Valley High School, three at Brownstown Elementary School, two at Fritz Elementary School and one each at Huesken Middle School and Leola Elementary School).

Last week: 13.

— **Donegal (2,818): 10 (four at Donegal Intermediate School, three at Donegal Primary School, two at Donegal High School and one at Donegal Junior High School).

Last week: N/A.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 16 (eight at Blue Ball Elementary School, five at the Garden Spot Secondary Campus, two at New Holland Elementary School and one at Brecknock Elementary School).

Last week: N/A.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): 19 (eight at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, five at Elizabethtown Area High School, three at Bear Creek School, two at East High Elementary School and one at Rheems Elementary School).

Last week: One.

— Ephrata Area (4,130): Eight (three at Ephrata Middle School; two at Ephrata High School; and one each at Clay Elementary School, Fulton Elementary School and Highland Elementary School).

Last week: 12.

— Hempfield (6,818): 37 (16 at Hempfield High School; five at Rohrerstown Elementary School; four each at Farmdale Elementary School and Landisville Primary Center; and two each at Centerville Middle School, East Petersburg Elementary School, Landisville Intermediate Center and Mountville Elementary School).

Last week: 30.

— **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): Four (two at Hans Herr Elementary School and one each at Lampeter Elementary School and Martin Meylin Middle School).

Last week: 10.

— **Lancaster (10,384): 64 (16 at McCaskey Campus; seven at Jackson Middle School; six at Price Elementary School; four each at Ross Elementary School and Smith-Wade-El Elementary School; three each at Carter & MacRae Elementary School, Fulton Elementary School, King Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School and Wheatland Middle School; two each at Martin School, Washington Elementary School and Wharton Elementary School; and one each at Hamilton Elementary School, Reynolds Middle School and Wickersham Elementary School).

Last week: 32.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): 11 (five at Doe Run Elementary School, three at Manheim Central Middle School, two at Manheim Central High School and one at Baron Elementary School).

Last week: 11.

— Manheim Township (5,865): 28 (12 at Manheim Township High School, five at Bucher Elementary School, four at Nitrauer Elementary School, three each at Manheim Township Middle School and Reidenbaugh Elementary School and one at Landis Run Intermediate School).

Last week: 14.

— Octorara Area (2,118): 20 (six at Octorara Primary Learning Center, five each at Octorara Elementary School and Octorara Junior/Senior High School, and four at Octorara Intermediate School).

Last week: 13.

— Penn Manor (5,378): 12 (four at Conestoga Elementary School; two each at Manor Middle School and Martic Elementary School; and one each at Central Manor Elementary School, Hambright Elementary School, Letort Elementary School and Penn Manor High School).

Last week: Six.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): Nine (four each at Paradise Elementary School and Salisbury Elementary School, and one at Pequea Valley High School).

Last week: Two.

— **Solanco (3,182): 27 (five each at Providence Elementary School and Solanco High School; four each at Clermont Elementary School and Quarryville Elementary School; and three each at Bart-Colerain Elementary School, Smith Middle School and Swift Middle School).

Last week: 16.

— **Warwick (3,835): 24 (eight at Warwick High School, seven at John Beck Elementary School, five at Warwick Middle School and two each at Bonfield Elementary School and Kissel Hill Elementary School).

Last week: 16.