Reversing the trend of the first two weeks of the new year, this week, most Lancaster County School Districts reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

School District of Lancaster saw the largest decrease with a drop from a reported 493 cases last week to 354 this week.

Warwick School District, on the other hand, experienced the largest spike, seeing a 138-case increase from last week to this week.

Here are the numbers of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses.

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflects total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflects total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflects current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): 70 (25 at Cocalico High School; 23 at Denver Elementary, 11 at Reamstown Elementary School, eight at Adamstown Elementary School and three at Cocalico Middle School).

Last week: 76.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): 15 (six at Columbia High School and Middle School Campus, five at Park Elementary School and four at Columbia Middle School-Taylor).

Last week: 10.

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): 33 (13 at Conestoga Valley High School, six at Leola Elementary School, four each at Huesken Middle School and Smoketown Elementary School and three each at Fritz Elementary School and Brownstown Elementary School).

Last week: 58.

— **Donegal (2,818): 19 (Seven at Donegal High School, six at Donegal Primary School, four at Donegal Intermediate School and two at Donegal Junior High School

Last week: 72.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 91 (43 at Garden Spot Secondary Campus, 24 at Blue Ball Elementary School, 13 at Brecknock Elementary School and 11 at New Holland Elementary School).

Last week: 61.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): 50 (14 at Bear Creek Elementary School; 13 at Elizabethtown Area Middle School; six at East High Street Elementary School, five at Rheems Elementary School; four each at Elizabethtown Area High School, Bainbridge Elementary School and at Mill Road Elementary School).

Last week: N/A

Note: Friday’s data was not included in this count because as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Elizabethtown Area School District did not update COVID-19 cases for that day.

– — Ephrata Area (4,130): 16 (five at Ephrata High School, four at Ephrata Intermediate School, three at Akron Elementary School, two at Highland Elementary School and one each at Clay and Fulton middle schools).

Last week: 87.

– — Hempfield (6,818): 132 (32 at Hempfield High School; 22 at Centerville Elementary School, 20 at Landisville Middle School, 16 at Landisville Intermediate Center, 13 at Landisville Primary Center, eight each at Mountville Elementary School and Centerville Middle School, seven at Farmdale Elementary School, five at Rohrerstown Elementary School and one at East Petersburg Elementary School).

Last week: 155.

— **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): 54 (17 at Martin Meylin Middle School, 13 each at Lampeter-Strasburg High School and Hans Herr Elementary School and 11 at Lampeter Elementary School).

Last week: 63.

— **Lancaster (10,384): 354 (75 at McCaskey Campus, 32 at Martin School, 23 at Burrowes Elementary School, 22 each at Wheatland Middle S

chool and Hamilton Elementary School, 20 at Price Elementary School, 19 at Washington Elementary School, 18 at Reynolds Middle School, 17 each at King and Lafayette elementary schools, 16 each at Jackson Middle School and Carter & MacRae Elementary School, 15 at Lincoln Middle School, 14 at Wharton Elementary School, 13 at Smith-Wade-El Elementary School, eight at Fulton Elementary School and seven at Ross Elementary School).

Last week: 493.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): 21 (Six each at Manheim Central High School and Manheim Central Middle School, five at Baron Elementary School and four at Doe Run Elementary School).

Last week: 21.

— Manheim Township (5,946): 157 (46 at Manheim Township High School; 26 at Manheim Township Middle School; 23 at Landis Run Intermediate School; 20 Reidenbaugh Elementary School; 12 at Nitrauer Elementary School; nine at Bucher Elementary School; seven each at Brecht, Schaeffer and Neff elementary schools).

Last week: 262.

— Octorara Area (2,118): 31 (19 at Octorara Junior/Senior High School, five each at Octorara Elementary School and Octorara Intermediate School and two at Primary Learning Center).

Last week: 32.

— Penn Manor (5,378): 28 (11 at Penn Manor High School; four each at Manor Middle School, Conestoga Elementary School and Pequea Elementary School; three at Marticville Middle School and two at Central Manor Elementary School).

Last week: 53.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): N/A

Last week: 26.

— **Solanco (3,182): 40 (10 at Solanco High School, eight at Quarryville Elementary School, seven at Swift Middle School, six at Providence Elementary School, five Bart-Colerain Elementary School and two each at Clermont Elementary School and Swift Middle School).

Last week: 53.

— **Warwick (3,835): 203 (47 at Warwick High School, 41 at Bonfield Elementary School, 39 at Lititz Elementary School, 26 at Warwick Middle School, 25 each at Kissel Hill Elementary School and John Beck Elementary School).

Last week: 65.