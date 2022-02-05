COVID-19 cases continued to decrease in most Lancaster County school districts this week.

Penn Manor and Pequea Valley were the only school districts to report an increase in cases. Penn Manor increased by one to 21 from 20 and Pequea Valley increased by three to 14 from 11.

Hempfield had the largest drop in cases of the 15 school districts, with only a reported 51 cases, down 93 from last week’s 144.

Here are the numbers of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses.

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflects total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflects total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflects current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): 48 (13 at Cocalico Middle School, 12 at Reamstown Elementary School, 10 at Denver Elementary School, eight at Adamstown Elementary School and five at Cocalico High School).

Last week: 51.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): Four (two at Columbia High School and Middle School Campus, one at Columbia Middle School-Taylor and one at Park Elementary School).

Last week: Six.

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): 20 (nine at Conestoga Valley High School, four at Huesken Middle School, three at Smoketown Elementary School and two each at Brownstown Elementary School and Leola Elementary School).

Last week: 28.

— **Donegal (2,818): 33 (10 at Donegal High School, eight each at Donegal Intermediate School and Donegal Junior High School and seven at Donegal Primary School).

Last week: 39.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 51 (21 at Brecknock Elementary School, 14 at Blue Ball Elementary School, nine at Garden Spot Secondary Campus and seven at New Holland Elementary School).

Last week: 53.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): 38 (15 at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, eight each at Elizabethtown Area High School and Bear Creek Elementary School, four at East High Street Elementary School, two at Mill Road Elementary School, one at Bainbridge Elementary School).

Last week: 55

Note: Friday’s data was not included in this count because as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Elizabethtown Area School District did not update COVID-19 cases for that day.

— Ephrata Area (4,130): Eight (three at Ephrata High School; two at Ephrata Middle School and one each at Clay Elementary School, Fulton Elementary School and Highland Elementary School).

Last week: 31.

— Hempfield (6,818): 51 (13 at Hempfield High School, 10 at Landisville Primary Center, seven at Centerville Elementary School, six at Landisville Intermediate Center, five at Rohrerstown Elementary School, four at East Petersburg Elementary School and three at Mountville Elementary School and at Landisville Middle School).

Last week: 144.

— **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): 34 (11 at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, nine at Hans Herr Elementary School, eight at Martin Meylin Middle School and six at Lampeter Elementary School).

Last week: 51.

— **Lancaster (10,384): 159 (29 at McCaskey Campus; 16 at Martin School; 14 at Wheatland Middle School; 10 each at Jackson Middle School, Lincoln Middle Schools and Wharton Elementary School; eight each at Price and Washington elementary schools; seven each at Hamilton, King, Smith-Wade-El and Wickersham elementary schools; five each at Burrowes, Fulton and Ross elementary schools; four each at Reynolds Middle School and Lafayette Elementary School and three at Carter & MacRae Elementary School).

Last week: 239.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): Three (three at Manheim Central Middle School).

Last week: 18.

— Manheim Township (5,946): 62 (18 at Reidenbaugh Elementary School, 12 at Nitrauer Elementary School, seven at Bucher Elementary School, six each at Landis Run Intermediate School and Manheim Township High School, five each at Manheim Township Middle School and Neff Elementary School, two at Brecht Elementary School and one at Schaeffer Elementary School).

Last week: 90.

— Octorara Area (2,118): 13 (nine at Octorara Junior/Senior High School, two at Octorara Intermediate School, and one each at Octorara Elementary School and Primary Learning Center).

Last week: 21.

— Penn Manor (5,378): 21 (Four each at Central Manor and Conestoga elementary schools; three at Hambright Elementary School; two each at Penn Manor High School, Letort Elementary School, Martic Elementary School and Pequea Elementary School and one each at Marticville Middle School and Eshleman Elementary School).

Last week: 20.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): 14 (Six at Paradise Elementary School, four at Pequea Valley High School, three at Salisbury Elementary School and one at Pequea Valley Intermediate School).

Last week: 11.

— **Solanco (3,182): 14 (Four at Providence Elementary School; three at Quarryville Elementary School; two each at Clermont, Smith and Swift elementary schools and one at Solanco High School).

Last week: 22.

— **Warwick (3,835): 18 (Nine at Bonfield Elementary School, three each at John Beck Elementary School and Warwick Middle School, two at Kissel Hill Elementary School and one at Warwick High School).

Last week: 22.