At least five Lancaster County school districts reported increases in COVID-19 cases this week. At least nine reported decreases, while at least two reported the same numbers.

The largest increase was reported at Elizabethtown Area High School (17 cases to 28). Solanco School District reported the sharpest decrease (40 to 23).

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses.

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflects total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflects total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflects current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): 25 (eight each at Adamstown Elementary School and Reamstown Elementary School, five at Denver Elementary School, three at Cocalico Middle School and one at Cocalico High School).

Last week: 17.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): N/A.

Last week: Six.

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): 14 (five at Conestoga Valley High School, four at Brownstown Elementary School, three at Fritz Elementary School and one each at Huesken Middle School and Smoketown Elementary School).

Last week: 18.

— **Donegal (2,818): 14 (six at Donegal Intermediate School, three each at Donegal Junior High School and Donegal Primary School, and two at Donegal High School).

Last week: 17.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 15 (six at Garden Spot Secondary Campus, five at Blue Ball Elementary School, three at Brecknock Elementary School and one at New Holland Elementary School).

Last week: 18.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): 28 (nine at Bear Creek School, six each at East High Elementary School and Elizabethtown Area High School, three at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, two at Rheems Elementary School and one each at Bainbridge Elementary School and Mill Road Elementary School).

Last week: 17.

— Ephrata Area (4,130): Seven (three at Ephrata High School, two at Clay Elementary School and one each at Ephrata Intermediate School and Ephrata Middle School).

Last week: Three.

— Hempfield (6,818): 25 (11 at Hempfield High School, four at Landisville Primary Center, three each at Landisville Middle School and Mountville Elementary School, two at Centerville Middle School and one each at East Petersburg Elementary School and Reamstown Elementary School).

Last week: 29.

— **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): Nine (six at Martin Meylin Middle School and one each at Hans Herr Elementary School, Lampeter Elementary School and Lampeter-Strasburg High School).

Last week: Nine.

— **Lancaster (10,384): 68 (10 at Washington Elementary School; seven at McCaskey Campus; six at Jackson Middle School; five each at Lincoln Middle School and Reynolds Middle School; four each at Hamilton Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School, Martin School and Smith-Wade-El Elementary School; three each at Burrowes Elementary School, Price Elementary School and Wickersham Elementary School; two each at Carter & MacRae Elementary School, Fulton Elementary School, Ross Elementary School and Wharton Elementary School; and one each at King Elementary School and Wheatland Elementary School).

Last week: 77.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): 19 (11 at Manheim Central Middle School, six at Doe Run Elementary School and two at Manheim Central High School).

Last week: 21.

— Manheim Township (5,865): 35 (nine at Manheim Township High School, six each at Neff Elementary School and Nitrauer Elementary School, four at Reidenbaugh Elementary School, three each at Bucher Elementary School and Schaeffer Elementary School, and two each at Landis Run Elementary School and Manheim Township Middle School).

Last week: 35.

— Octorara Area (2,118): 12 (five at Octorara Junior/Senior High School, four at Octorara Elementary School and three at Octorara Primary Learning Center).

Last week: 20.

— Penn Manor (5,378): 29 (eight at Pequea Elementary School; five at Marticville Middle School; four each at Central Manor Elementary School and Penn Manor High School; two each at Conestoga Elementary School and Manor Middle School; and one each at Eshleman Elementary School, Hambright Elementary School, Letort Elementary School and Martic Elementary School).

Last week: 23.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): 10 (seven at Paradise Elementary School, two at Pequea Valley High School and one at Pequea Valley Intermediate School).

Last week: 15.

— **Solanco (3,182): 23 (eight Providence Elementary School; six at Clermont Elementary School; three at Quarryville Elementary School; and two each at Smith Middle School, Solanco High School and Swift Middle School).

Last week: 40.

— **Warwick (3,835): 24 (eight at Warwick High School, five at Warwick Middle School, four at John Beck Elementary School, three each at Lititz Elementary School and Kissel Hill Elementary School, and one at Bonfield Elementary School).

Last week: 21.