Most school districts in Lancaster County continued to see surging numbers of COVID-19 cases in the second week of school following the holiday break.

Cocalico saw the biggest jump, going from nine to 76 cases.

Columbia Borough and Pequea Valley school districts reported decreases, with Columbia seeing the biggest drop, from 30 to 10 cases — all at Park Elementary School.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses. Numbers were not available from Donegal, Elizabethtown Area and Penn Manor districts.

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflects total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflects total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflects current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): 76 (32 at Cocalico Middle School; 22 at Cocalico High School; 10 at Denver Elementary; seven at Reamstown Elementary School and five at Adamstown Elementary School).

Week of Jan. 8: Nine.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): 10 (10 at Park Elementary School).

Week of Jan. 8: 30.

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): 58 (20 at Conestoga Valley High School; 14 at Fritz Elementary School; 12 at Huesken Middle School; five at Brownstown Elementary School; four at Leola Elementary School and three at Smoketown Elementary School).

Week of Jan. 8: 22.

— **Donegal (2,818): N/A

Week of Jan. 8: 12.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 111 (56 at Garden Spot Secondary Campus, 30 at Blue Ball Elementary School, 14at New Holland Elementary School and 11 at Brecknock Elementary School).

Week of Jan. 8: 61.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): N/A

Week of Jan. 8: 124.

— Ephrata Area (4,130): 87 (30 at Ephrata High School; 20- at Ephrata Middle School; 11 at Highland Elementary School, eight at Akron Elementary School, seven at Clay Middle School; six at Fulton Elementary School and five at Ephrata Intermediate School).

Week of Jan. 8: 19.

— Hempfield (6,818): 155 (31 at Hempfield High School; 29 at Landisville Middle School; 22 at Mountville Elementary School; 15 each at East Petersburg Elementary School and Landisville Intermediate Center; 14 at Centerville Middle School; 11 at Landisville Primary Center; seven at Rohrerstown Elementary School; six at Farmdale Elementary School and five at Centerville Elementary School).

Week of Jan 8: 59.

— **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): 63 (31 at Martin Meylin Middle School; 17 at Lampeter-Strasburg High School; 13 at Hans Herr Elementary School and two Lampeter Elementary School).

Week of Jan 8: 18.

— **Lancaster (10,384): 493 (127 at McCaskey Campus; 38 at Wheatland Elementary School; 33 at Washington Elementary School; 31 at Lafayette Elementary School; 18 each at Jackson and Reynolds middle schools; 28 each at Burrowes and Price elementary schools; 28 at Price Elementary School; 27 each at King Elementary School and Martin School; 22 at Hamilton Elementary School; 20 at Carter & McCrea Elementary School; 17 at Smith-Wade-El Elementary School; 15 at Lincoln Middle School; 13 at Wharton Elementary School; 11 at Wickersham Elementary School; and 10 each at Fulton and Ross elementary schools).

Week of Jan 8: 356.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): 21 (Seven at Doe Run Elementary School six at Manheim Central High School, five at Manheim Central Middle School, and three at Baron Elementary School).

Week of Jan 8: 13.

— Manheim Township (5,946): 262 (82 at Manheim Township High School, 59 at Manheim Township Middle School, 36 at Landis Run Intermediate School, 26 Reidenbaugh Elementary School, 16 at Bucher Elementary School, 12 each at Nitrauer and Schaeffer elementary schools, 10 at Neff Elementary School, and nine at Brecht Elementary School.)

Week of Jan 8: 261.

— Octorara Area (2,118): 32 (15 at Octorara Junior/Senior High School, 10 at Octorara Elementary School, four at Primary Learning Center and three at Octorara Intermediate School).

Week of Jan 8: 17.

— Penn Manor (5,378): N/A

Week of Jan. 8: 27.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): 26 (Nine at seven at Pequea Valley High School, seven at Paradise Elementary School, six at Pequea Valley Intermediate School and four at Salisbury Elementary School).

Week of Jan 8: 28.

— **Solanco (3,182): 53 (14 at Bart-Colerain Elementary School, nine at Quarryville Elementary School, eight at Solanco High School, seven each at Smith and Swift middle schools and four each at Clermont and Providence elementary schools).

Week of Jan 8: 17.

— **Warwick (3,835): 65 (18 at Warwick High School, 12 at Lititz Elementary School, 10 each at Bonfield and Kissel Hill elementary schools and Warwick Middle School and five at John Beck Elementary School).

Week of Jan 8: 46.