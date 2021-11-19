The number of reported COVID-19 cases increased in at least six Lancaster County school districts this week. At least six school districts reported decreases. At least one reported the same number.

The largest reported increase in cases came from Ephrata Area School District (from five to 24). The sharpest decrease was reported at Solanco School District (19 to nine).

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses.

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflect total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflects total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflects current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): Eight (three at Denver Elementary School; two at Adamstown Elementary School; and one each at Cocalico High School, Cocalico Middle School and Reamstown Elementary School).

Last week: Eight.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): Two (one each at Columbia High School/Middle School Hill Campus).

Last week: N/A.

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): 22 (nine at Brownstown Elementary School, seven at Conestoga Valley High School, five at Fritz Elementary School and one at Leola Elementary School).

Last week: 13.

— **Donegal (2,818): Eight (four at Donegal Intermediate School, two at Donegal Primary School and one each at Donegal High School and Donegal Junior High School).

Last week: Six.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): Six (two each at Blue Ball Elementary School, New Holland Elementary School and Garden Spot Secondary Campus).

Last week: 10.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): Eight (three at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, two at Elizabethtown Area High School; and one each at Bear Creek School, East High Elementary School and Rheems Elementary School).

Last week: 14.

— Ephrata Area (4,130): 24 (nine at Ephrata High School, five each at Ephrata Intermediate School and Ephrata Middle School, three at Fulton Elementary School and two at Akron Elementary School).

Last week: Five.

— Hempfield (6,818): 27 (10 at Hempfield High School; four at Rohrerstown Elementary School; three each at East Petersburg Elementary School and Mountville Elementary School; two each at Centerville Middle School, Farmdale Elementary School and Landisville Middle School; and one at Landisville Intermediate Center).

Last week: 31.

— **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): N/A.

Last week: 16.

— Lancaster (10,384): N/A.

Last week: 12.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): N/A.

Last week: Three.

— Manheim Township (5,865): 32 (nine at Manheim Township High School, seven at Manheim Township Middle School, five at Landis Run Intermediate Center, four at Nitrauer Elementary School, three at Reidenbaugh Elementary School, two at Neff Elementary School and one each at Bucher Elementary School and Schaeffer Elementary School).

Last week: 29.

— Octorara Area (2,118): 19 (13 at Octorara Junior/Senior High School, three at Octorara Intermediate School, two at Octorara Primary Learning Center and one at Octorara Elementary School).

Last week: Eight.

— Penn Manor (5,378): 19 (four each at Central Manor Elementary School and Penn Manor High School, three each at Conestoga Elementary School and Letort Elementary School, two each at Manor Middle School and Marticville Middle School and one at Eshleman Elementary School).

Last week: 20.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): Seven (three at Paradise Elementary School, two at Pequea Valley High School and one each at Pequea Valley Intermediate School and Salisbury Elementary School).

Last week: 13.

— **Solanco (3,182): Nine (three at Swift Middle School; two at Solanco High School; and one each at Bart-Colerain Elementary School, Providence Elementary School, Quarryville Elementary School and Smith Middle School).

Last week: 19.

— **Warwick (3,835): 27 (seven each at Bonfield Elementary School and Kissel Hill Elementary School, five at Warwick High School and four each at Beck Elementary School and Warwick Middle School.

Last week: 16.