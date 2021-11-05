The number of reported COVID-19 cases this week increased in at least 10 Lancaster County school districts. At least six recorded decreases.

The largest reported increases in the last week occurred at Hempfield (from 22 to 36), Lancaster (16 to 25) and Penn Manor (nine to 18).

Manheim Township School District recorded the largest total decrease, from 26 to 17.

For the second week in a row, a school district - Pequea Valley this week, Columbia Borough last week - reported zero cases.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses.

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflect total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflect total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflect current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): Eight (five at Cocalico Middle School, two at Cocalico High School and one at Denver Elementary School).

Last week: 16.

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): 15 (five each at Brownstown Elementary School and Fritz Elementary School, two each at Conestoga Valley High School and Smoketown Elementary School, and one at Huesken Middle School).

Last week: 13.

— **Donegal (2,818): Seven (three at Donegal Intermediate School, two at Donegal Junior High School and one each at Donegal High School and Donegal Primary School).

Last week: Five.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 12 (six at Garden Spot Secondary Campus and two each at Blue Ball Elementary School, Brecknock Elementary School and New Holland Elementary School).

Last week: Five.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): 11 (five at Bear Creek Elementary School, four at Elizabethtown Area Middle School and two at Rheems Elementary School).

Last week: Nine.

— Ephrata Area (4,130): Seven (four at Akron Elementary School and one each at Ephrata High School, Ephrata Intermediate School and Ephrata Middle School).

Last week: Three.

— Hempfield (6,818): 36 (nine at Centerville Elementary School; five at Rohrerstown Elementary School; four each at Hempfield High School and Mountville Elementary School; three each at Farmdale Elementary School, Landisville Intermediate Center and Landisville Middle School; two each at Centerville Middle School and Landisville Primary Center; and one at East Petersburg Elementary School).

Last week: 22.

— **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): 26 (11 at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, eight at Hans Herr Elementary School, five at Martin Meylin Middle School and two at Lampeter Elementary School).

Last week: 19.

— Lancaster (10,384): 27 (four at McCaskey Campus; three each at Hamilton Elementary School, King Elementary School, Martin School and Wickersham Elementary School; two each at Reynolds Middle School, Washington Elementary School and Wharton Elementary School; and one each at Burrowes Elementary School, Fulton Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, Ross Elementary School and Wheatland Middle School).

Last week: 16.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): Four (two each at Manheim Central High School and Manheim Central Middle School).

Last week: 11.

— Manheim Township (5,865): 17 (seven at Reidenbaugh Elementary School; four at Manheim Township High School; three at Landis Run Intermediate School; and one each at Neff Elementary School, Nitrauer Elementary School and Schaeffer Elementary School).

Last week: 26.

— Octorara Area (2,118): Three (two at Octorara Junior/Senior High School and one at Octorara Intermediate School).

Last week: 10.

— Penn Manor (5,378): 18 (seven at Penn Manor High School, five at Letort Elementary School, four at Central Manor Elementary School and one each at Eshleman Elementary School and Manor Middle School).

Last week: Nine.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): Zero.

Last week: Seven.

— **Solanco (3,182): 18 (eight at Solanco High School, three each at Swift Middle School and Quarryville Elementary School, two at Clermont Elementary School and one each at Providence Elementary School and Smith Middle School).

Last week: 15.

— **Warwick (3,835): Three (one each at Beck Elementary School, Bonfield Elementary School and Lititz Elementary School).

Last week: Seven.

Data from Columbia Borough School District was unavailable.