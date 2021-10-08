The number of reported COVID-19 cases this week increased in less than half of Lancaster County school districts.

Infection counts rose in Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown Area, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central and Manheim Township school districts.

The largest increase came from Manheim Township, which reported 39 cases this week – up 16, or 69%, from last week.

At least one school – Landis Run Intermediate School, which serves about 970 students in grades five and six in Manheim Township – had to temporarily shut down in-person learning this week due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Students there shifted online Thursday and will continue to learn virtually through Wednesday. School is not in session on Monday, Columbus Day.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 4 p.m. Friday. Each district’s total enrollment is in parentheses. (School districts beginning with an asterisk may include cases from the past two weeks, as separate data for this week was unavailable.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): 13 (six at Cocalico Middle School, four at Adamstown Elementary School and one each at Cocalico High School, Denver Elementary School and Reamstown Elementary School).

Last week: 19.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): Seven (five at Columbia High School/Columbia Middle School Hill Campus and two at Park Elementary School).

Last week: Eight.

— *Conestoga Valley (4,013): 17 (eight at Conestoga Valley High School, three each at Brownstown Elementary School and Huesken Middle School, two at Fritz Elementary School and one each at Leola Elementary School and Smoketown Elementary School).

Last week: 15.

— *Donegal (2,818): Eight (four at Donegal High School, three at Donegal Intermediate School and one at Donegal Primary School).

Last week: N/A.

— *Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 38 (15 at Garden Spot Secondary Campus, 11 at Brecknock Elementary School and six each at Blue Ball Elementary School and New Holland Elementary School).

Last week: 55.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): 19 (seven at Bear Creek School, six at Elizabethtown Area High School, three at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, two at Mill Road Elementary School and one at Rheems Elementary School).

Last week: 13.

— *Ephrata Area (4,130): 26 (nine at Ephrata High School; four each at Ephrata Intermediate School and Fulton Elementary School; three at Ephrata Middle School; and two each at Akron Elementary School, Clay Elementary School and Highland Elementary School).

Last week: 27.

— *Hempfield (6,818): 26 (five each at Hempfield High School and Landisville Primary Center; four each at Centerville Elementary School and Mountville Elementary School; two each at Farmdale Elementary School, Landisville Middle School and Landisville Intermediate Center; and one each at East Petersburg Elementary School and Centerville Middle School).

Last week: 19.

— *Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): 20 (11 at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, six at Martin Meylin Middle School, two at Hans Herr Elementary School and one at Lampeter Elementary School).

Last week: 14.

— Lancaster (10,384): 15 (three at Hamilton Elementary School; two each at Price Elementary School and Wharton Elementary School; and one each at Burrowes Elementary School, Carter & MacRae Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, Martin School, McCaskey Campus, Reynolds Middle School, Wheatland Middle School and Wickersham Elementary School).

Last week: 34.

— *Manheim Central (2,910): 17 (seven at Manheim Central High School, five at Manheim Central Middle School, four at Doe Run Elementary School and one at Baron Elementary School).

Last week: 14.

— Manheim Township (5,865): 39 (16 at Landis Run Intermediate School, 11 at Manheim Township High School, six at Manheim Township Middle School, three at Reidenbaugh Elementary School, two at Nitrauer Elementary School and one at Neff Elementary School).

Last week: 23.

— Octorara Area (2,118): 15 (six at Octorara Junior/Senior High School, four at Octorara Elementary School, three at Octorara Primary Learning Center and two at Octorara Intermediate School).

Last week: 19.

— Penn Manor (5,378): 14 (six at Central Manor Elementary School, five at Penn Manor High School, two at Pequea Elementary School and one at Conestoga Elementary School).

Last week: 15.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): Six (four at Pequea Valley High School and two at Pequea Valley Intermediate School).

Last week: Eight.

— *Warwick (3,835): 30 (10 at Warwick High School, nine at Kissel Hill Elementary School, seven at Lititz Elementary School, three at Warwick Middle School and one at Bonfield Elementary School).

Last week: 38.