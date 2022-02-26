Lancaster County school districts continue on a downward trend for COVID-19 cases, with most reporting no more than 10 cases.

Cocalico School District, the school with the largest decrease, has dropped to three cases – down 17 from last week.

School District of Lancaster, Elizabethtown Area School District and Manheim Township School District were the only to rise but the increases were incremental (by one or two each).

Here are the numbers of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday, with each district’s total enrollment in parentheses.

(Districts report cases in various ways. Data from school districts without an asterisk reflects total cases reported this week; data from school districts beginning with an asterisk reflects total cases reported within the last 14 days; and data from school districts beginning with two asterisks reflects current active cases.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): Three (two at Denver Elementary School and one at Adamstown Elementary School).

Last week: 20.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): One (one at Columbia Middle School-Taylor School).

Last week: Two.

— **Conestoga Valley (4,013): Two (one each Fritz and Leola elementary schools).

Last week: Four.

— **Donegal (2,818): Six (three at Donegal Intermediate School, two at Donegal Primary School and one at Donegal High School).

Last week: 17.

— **Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): 10 (five at Garden Spot Secondary Campus, three at Brecknock Elementary School and two at New Holland Elementary School).

Last week: 13.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): Nine (five at Elizabethtown Area Middle School and four at Elizabethtown Area High School).

Last week: Eight.

— Ephrata Area (4,130): Four (two each at Ephrata and Clay Elementary School).

Last week: Seven.

— Hempfield (6,818): 14 (four at Mountville Elementary School; three at Hempfield High School; two each at Landisville Primary Center, Rohrerstown Elementary School and Centerville Elementary School and one at Landisville Intermediate Center).

Last week: 22.

— **Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): N/A

Last week: Eight.

Note: The Lampeter-Strasburg School District did not provide an updated number of COVD-19 cases as of Friday evening.

— **Lancaster (10,384): 37 (six at McCaskey Campus; four each at King and Washington elementary schools; three each at Jackson Middle School, Hamilton Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School and Smith-Wade-El Elementary School; two each at Reynolds Middle School, Price Elementary School and Wharton Elementary School; one each at Lincoln Middle School, Wheatland Middle School, Martin School, Burrowes Elementary School and Fulton Elementary School).

Last week: 36.

— **Manheim Central (2,910): One (one at Manheim Central High School).

Last week: Six.

— Manheim Township (5,946): 14 (three each at Nitrauer Elementary School, Neff Elementary School and Landis Run Intermediate School; two at Manheim Township High School and one each at Bucher Elementary School, Brett Elementary School and Manheim Township Middle School).

Last week: 12.

— Octorara Area (2,118): Two (one each at Octorara Elementary School and Octorara Junior and Senior High School).

Last week: Six.

— Penn Manor (5,378): One (one at Penn Manor High School).

Last week: Five.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): One (one each at Salisbury Elementary School).

Last week: Four.

— **Solanco (3,182): Four (two each at Providence Elementary School and Solanco High School).

Last week: Five.

— **Warwick (3,835): Two (one each at Lititz and Kissel Hill elementary schools).

Last week: 10.