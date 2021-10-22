The number of reported COVID-19 cases this week increased in at least nine Lancaster County school districts. At least seven districts recorded decreases, and one had the same number as the previous week.

The largest increases were reported at Cocalico and Conestoga Valley school districts. Cocalico recorded 21 cases this week compared to 13 last week. Conestoga Valley went from five last week to 13 this week.

Notably, Eastern Lancaster County is down to eight reported cases this week. That’s a sharp decrease from a month ago, when it reported 81 cases -- the most of any school district in a given week this school year.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Lancaster County school districts this week, as of 5 p.m. Friday. Each district’s total enrollment is in parentheses. (School districts beginning with an asterisk may include cases from the past two weeks, as separate data for this week was unavailable.)

— *Cocalico (2,931): 21 (10 at Cocalico High School, four at Denver Elementary School, three at Cocalico Middle School and two each at Adamstown Elementary School and Reamstown Elementary School).

Last week: 13.

— Columbia Borough (1,262): Two (one each at Columba High School/Middle School Hill Campus and Park Elementary School).

Last week: Four.

— *Conestoga Valley (4,013): 13 (five at Brownstown Elementary School; three at Fritz Elementary School; two at Leola Elementary School; and one each at Conestoga Valley High School, Huesken Middle School and Smoketown Elementary School).

Last week: Five.

— *Donegal (2,818): Seven (three at Donegal Intermediate School, two at Donegal High School and one each at Donegal Junior High School and Donegal Primary School). .

Last week: One.

— *Eastern Lancaster County (2,768): Eight (four at Garden Spot Secondary Campus and two each at Brecknock Elementary School and New Holland Elementary School).

Last week: 17.

— Elizabethtown Area (3,691): 26 (10 at Elizabethtown Area High School, nine at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, six at Bear Creek School and one at East High Elementary School).

Last week: 22.

— *Ephrata Area (4,130): Seven (three at Ephrata Middle School, two at Ephrata Intermediate School and one each at Akron Elementary School and Ephrata High School).

Last week: 11.

— Hempfield (6,818): 20 (four each at Mountville Elementary School and Rohrerstown Elementary School; three each at Farmdale Elementary School and Hempfield High School; and two each at Centerville Middle School, Landisville Intermediate School and Landisville Primary Center).

Last week: 19.

— *Lampeter-Strasburg (2,828): 16 (11 at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, three at Hans Herr Elementary School and two at Martin Meylin Middle School).

Last week: 12.

— Lancaster (10,384): 18 (12 at McCaskey Campus; two at Washington Elementary School; and one each at Burrowes Elementary School, Martin School, Reynolds Middle School and Wickersham Elementary School .

Last week: 12.

— *Manheim Central (2,910): Eight (five at Manheim Central Middle School, two at Manheim Central High School and one at Doe Run Elementary School).

Last week: Nine.

— Manheim Township (5,865): 23 (seven at Manheim Township High School, six from Landis Run Intermediate School, three each at Manheim Township Middle School and Reidenbaugh Elementary School, and two each at Bucher Elementary School and Nitrauer Elementary School).

Last week: 29.

— Octorara Area (2,118): 12 (seven at Octorara Primary Learning Center, three at Octorara Elementary School and two at Octorara Junior/Senior High School).

Last week: Nine.

— Penn Manor (5,378): 13 (eight at Penn Manor High School; two at Manor Middle School; and one each at Central Manor Elementary School, Conestoga Elementary School and Pequea Elementary School).

Last week: 13.

— Pequea Valley (1,467): Seven (five at Pequea Valley High School and two at Paradise Elementary School).

Last week: Two.

— *Warwick (3,835): 13 (seven at Bonfield Elementary School, two each at Warwick High School and Warwick Middle School, and one each at Beck Elementary School and Kissel Hill Elementary School).

Last week: 16.

Complete data from Solanco School District was unavailable.