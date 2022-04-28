cage-free chickens 4
A chicken house environment for cage-free chickens on a farm owned by Amos Stoltzfus north of Lititz. These chickens are the Hyline breed of layers.

 DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer

Six farms in Lancaster County have confirmed a highly contagious and deadly strain of avian influenza.

As of Thursday, April 28, a total of 3,825,800 birds — a combination of egg layers, meat birds and pullets — died as a result of the infection or, more likely, were depopulated, a term used to describe the quick euthanization of birds in a flock. Depopulation is believed to be more humane than letting infected birds suffer from the virus, which causes severe illness and is most often fatal.

As of noon Thursday, April 28, the flu had infected 247 domesticated commercial or backyard poultry flocks in 29 states, according to the USDA. All of the confirmed cases so far confirmed in Lancaster County have been at farms in Lancaster County

About 35.52 million birds have died or been destroyed nationwide.

