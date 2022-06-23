Here's how Lancaster County's tourism industry adapts to a worker shortage

Actor Trenton Gunsolley, 24, did not expect to be stripping beds when he came to Bird-in-Hand Family Inn from Colorado in April to portray an Amish farmer, Thaddeus King, in the Leacock Township resort’s production of the musical “A Simple Sanctuary.”

But on a recent Thursday he was glad to help the handful of housekeepers faced with turning around almost all of the hotel’s 125 rooms.

“This is my first time,” he said as he emptied a waste basket. “It’s been a busy week.”

When three tour buses of visitors check out of nearly all of the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn rooms, it's an all-hands-on-deck kind of day, said general manager Tammy Portner-Smith. The rooms need to be ready quickly for the influx of weekend travelers. When all the staff pitches in it saves the small crew of housekeepers time and energy, too.

With 27 years of experience in maintenance, Cory Landis, 42, oversees all of the maintenance of Bird-in-Hand Family Inn and related properties, but on a recent Thursday morning, he could be found pulling used white sheets and blankets off hotel beds and heaving them into a laundry cart. He joked that he’d rather be caught fixing a faucet than stripping a bed.

“It’s amazing how much this saves them (housekeepers),” Landis said, adding that he wasn’t qualified to do other housekeeping duties. He was partly joking – there is a lot about the housekeeping job that people don’t know and have to be trained to do.

Before the pandemic, the homey, country resort’s 25 housekeepers could easily handle the changeover. Now there are about a dozen housekeepers and about half are women over 60, said Portner-Smith.

The staff crunch at Bird-in-Hand Family Inn is being experienced at hotels, restaurants and attractions across Lancaster County as it approaches its peak tourist season in what looks like a promising year.

Experts say the tourism industry in Lancaster County is on a trajectory to have a strong year. Last year it exceeded pre-pandemic levels of visitors and dollars spent and generated, setting a new record, according to Discover Lancaster’s 2021 tourism economic impact report. The report said while visitation and visitor spending recovered to slightly ahead of 2019 levels, direct jobs in the tourism sector have not yet been fully restored, and rising input and labor costs may mean many operators have not recovered normal levels of profitability.

While some sectors of Lancaster County’s workforce have returned to pre-pandemic levels, leisure and hospitality has lagged in recovery.

The Center for Regional Analysis, which is part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, predicted workforce concerns this summer for the tourism industry.

“As we head into the summer months, employers are not likely to see any easing of challenges in attracting and retaining talent,” the center wrote in its May Economic Intelligence report. “Rising labor needs will likely tighten labor conditions and fuel more workforce churn.”

Adapting to a worker shortage

Hoteliers are faced with serving more visitors with fewer workers. To survive, they’ve had to cut some services and find creative ways to keep their workers while finding new ones.

Flexible schedules and overtime are some of the ways the hotels cope with a staff shortage. Limiting stayover service (room cleaning including making the beds) to every other day or just at checkout is another.

Housekeepers are one of the hardest jobs to fill, according to Lancaster County hoteliers.

“Housekeeping is hard work and no one wants to do it,” said Portner-Smith of the job that pays between $14 to $16 an hour.

Bird-in-Hand Family Inn’s executive housekeeper Karen Hershey said her team is not as big as it was before March 2020.

“I lost about half of my staff (in the pandemic),” Hershey said. “Some decided to retire. Some decided not to go back to the workforce.”

Portner-Smith said the all-hands days, in which even she participates, relieves the housekeepers of some of the most physical aspects of their jobs. It takes them about 20 to 30 minutes to clean a room.

“It’s more work; it’s more days,” said Krisy Haugh, a Bird-In-Hand Family Inn housekeeper for 21 years. “It’s challenging but it's everywhere.”

Haugh travels 50 minutes to work from York. She has stayed with her job post-pandemic because she has developed a relationship with visitors who have returned to Bird-in-Hand Family Inn year after year. Some families are bringing a second or third generation. She’s assigned a group of motel-style rooms, meaning that when it rains or snows she’s carrying an umbrella as she pushes her cart to each room.

In Lancaster County, there were 20,700 people employed in leisure and hospitality as of April, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s certainly better than the 9,300 in April of 2020 but still off from 25,100 in April 2019 or even January 2020 when 23,300 were employed.

“People are traveling, buses are traveling, tourists are traveling to Lancaster (County),” Portner-Smith said. “Even with gas prices people want to get away.”

She’s noticed the booking window, the time between when a visitor books and when they arrive, has shortened.

Staffing overall is down 50% at Bird-in-Hand Family Inn, four other hotels, campground, restaurant and stage owned by Bird-In-Hand Corp. from 2019 levels and slightly better than 2021, Portner-Smith estimated. She did not have an exact count of staff for the whole company, which includes the stage, bakery and restaurant, a motel in the Village of Intercourse, an upscale country inn, the family hotel and resort, another rural motel and a campground.

Bird-in-Hand Corp. is offering $400 referral bonus each to an employee and the person they refer, she said. Staff also get a $1 an hour quarterly bonus, an incentive to stick around.

“We’ve tried to focus on staff appreciation, too,” she said. They’ve brought in a food truck for staff who are given coupons for food.

The only way to meet demand is to offer overtime, said Kayla Roman, a manager at Candlewood Suites Lancaster West at 100 S. Tree Drive in East Hempfield Township. And when that doesn’t cover the need she rolls up her sleeves and steps in. She said she could use at least four or five more employees.

“We’re an extended stay (hotel), so really, with housekeeping it’s more the weekend when we have 40 rooms to clean,” Roman said. Pay starts at $12.

Not limited to hotels

The need for workers extends beyond hotels to the attractions such as Dutch Wonderland amusement park.

Hiring will pick up as schools have let out for the summer, said Jeffrey Eisenberg, director of marketing for Dutch Wonderland amusement park, Cartoon Network Hotel and Old Mill Stream Campground, which all are owned by Pittsburgh-based Palace Entertainment.

“At the moment the hiring environment is challenging,” Eisenberg said. “It’s not quite at the levels prior to the pandemic.”

Dutch Wonderland has brought back character shows so it has more positions to fill. The hardest positions to fill, said Eisenberg, are housekeepers and ride operators.

Eisenberg said the organization has raised pay by as much as $3 an hour over the last year for some positions at the hotel. It also offers flexible work schedules.

“We pride ourselves on the team experience as being one of the most fun employers in our area,” he said. Employees get perks like free tickets and season passes as well as reciprocal admission to other parks.

The company also hosts employee parties that happen to also serve as recruitment tools because staff can bring a guest. Eisenberg said the parties are a way to showcase the team culture to potential employees.

Eisenberg said the company is about 150 workers shy of its optimum staffing for all three venues it owns in Lancaster County.

“In total we usually shoot for 900 or thereabouts,” he said. “We have about 750 give or take.”

He said efficiencies help mitigate the shortage, such as having two food locations in the amusement park share a kitchen. He said the summer seems like it will be busy.

“Interest in bookings is very strong,” he said. “We’re pacing well ahead of last year.”

At the Turkey Hill Experience in Columbia, the hardest to fill positions are the taste lab instructors, said Bob Adams, general manager.

“The Taste Lab instructor position requires some public speaking and ability to teach a little ice cream 101,” Adams said.

The Turkey Hill Experience is a factory tour venue in which visitors learn about the company’s iconic products. Visitors can sign up to make their own ice cream and learn about iced tea.

“We’re not quite where we like to be in terms of numbers of employees,” Adams said. “The ones we do have are phenomenal. We do believe it's going to be a strong summer.”

Typically, Adams said, Turkey Hill Experience would have 35 to 40 seasonal employees. This year, he has about 27 seasonal staff, which “in the grand scheme of things is not horrible.”

To get that staff, he started taking applications from 15 year olds where previously workers had to be 16. The venue generally draws employees from a seven mile radius for jobs that pay $10.25 to $13 an hour.

The company also offers $500 bonuses to employees who refer someone who is hired and sticks around for 90 days and another $500 if they stay a year.

Line cooks, catering crews needed

Joshua Nowak, general manager of Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and the Lancaster County Convention Center, said staffing fluctuates but business in general is rebounding.

“We’re continuing to rebound,” Nowak said. “From a staffing perspective, it’s always evolving. Hospitality was disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”

He said a key to attracting staff is to elevate in creative ways that work in the hospitality industry is more than a job; it can be a career.

Some work, such as banquet and catering, is intermittent and something that people may pick up for extra money.

Nowak said if demand increases staff will need to increase. He said the hotel is making sure its job advertisements describe clearly what the job entails and what the benefits are.

“We do have a referral program in-house,” Nowak said, adding that the hotel has been more active in going to job fairs.

He said the hotel is 70% of where he would like it to be, declining to give specific numbers because needs change depending on banqueting and catering events.

It’s hard to compare what a normal, nonpandemic season might look like since the pandemic fell in March 2020 when the hotel was coming out of renovation and addition in August 2019.

“It’s hard for us to look at comparable trends,” Nowak said. “Looking out we feel optimistic we will have a busy summer and early fall.”

Line cooks are the hard-to-fill positions at Eden Resort & Suites in Manheim Township, said owner Stephen Sikking, who also owns the Fulton Steamboat Inn in East Lampeter Township.

He said filling housekeeping staff has improved in the last two months.

“Kitchen help is still a need on both properties,” he said.

He said line cook spots are challenging to fill because workers need skills. For those positions, he’s competing for cooks against all the restaurants in the county at a time when more people are dining out.

“Many restaurants are very busy,” Sikking said. “I think there is just a large need with a smaller pool of people. It’s not a job you can walk into and learn.”

Skilled line staff are paid between $16 to $18 an hour. A supervisor might make between $19 and low $20s, he said.

“Pay is up 25% to 30% from where we were pre-COVID,” he said.

Like Nowak, Sikking has focused on making sure ads are clear. He said the hiring process is shorter now: Instead of relying on a department manager to screen candidates, someone else is checking the applications first so that when an applicant gets to the manager he or she can make a decision.

Sikking usually has a summer complement of 500 workers. This year it’s at about 400, which is manageable with some workers being shared between departments.

At Bird-in-Hand Family Inn, there’s a sign out front seeking housekeepers. Housekeeper Krisy Haugh, who has worked there for 21 years, said the company is great and her boss is the kind of person who even comes to work on her days off if needed.

Yet they can’t find staff.

“Nobody wants to do this work,” she said, as she pushed a vacuum cleaner. “It’s a hard job.”