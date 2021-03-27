Rates of COVID-19 cases among people in homeless shelters during the pandemic have remained “exceptionally low,” according to Jennifer Koppel, executive director of Lanc Co MyHome, a network of organizations and individuals who assist people experiencing homelessness.

In total, 19 guests at the county’s six shelters have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020, according to Koppel. And there have been no outbreaks at shelters and no one has died from the virus, she said.

The federal eviction moratorium scheduled to expire Wednesday has helped keep the number of people in the county’s shelter low, according to Koppel. All the while, the shelters have ramped up their cleaning protocols, using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shelter guidelines as a baseline, and all staff and guests are required to wear a mask on-premises.

Water Street Mission put in place new procedures to lessen the chances of a COVID-19 outbreak, said Jack Crowley, the organization’s president. It also decreased its bed count by 40% to ensure social distancing.

The intake process for the shelter has changed, too, including moving intake appointments to a smaller quarantine shelter.

Lancaster General Health has partnered with the shelter to provide free on-site COVID-19 tests. Those who test positive are moved to an off-site quarantine shelter where they’re given food, water, a private room, and medical and case management. Once they test negative for the virus, they’re returned to the main shelter, Crowley said.

First-time guests at the Ebenezer Baptist Church night shelter in downtown Lancaster go through an intake session with Rebel Cause, a Star Wars-themed nonprofit serving people experiencing homelessness.

Rebel Cause staff build rapport with guests and connect them to local resources with the hope of finding a more permanent housing situation, the nonprofit’s president, Kaden Stetler, said.

“That’s an important part for us, is building relationships with them, not just ‘Hey, here’s a place to hang out,’” Stetler said.

The county’s six shelters are Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lancaster, ECHOS in Elizabethtown, Good Samaritan Services in Ephrata, Hands Across the Street in Columbia, Transitional Living Center in Lancaster and Water Street Mission in Lancaster.

