In this LNP Archive photo, Conestoga Valley students take benchmark tests for the Keystone Exams.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education recently released Keystone exam results for 2022. 

Keystone Exams are end-of-course assessments designed to assess proficiency in the subject areas of Algebra I, Literature, and Biology and reported in eleventh grade. This means a test taken in one year might not be reflected until subsequent years.

2021 Scores

Editor's note: 2021 Keystone exam scores were the first to be reported following the cancellation of Keystone exams in 2020 due to COVID-19. Schools were advised not to use this data for year to year comparison or for any programmatic decision-making. 

2019 Scores

