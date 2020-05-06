Economic recovery is the highlight of Lancaster County’s plan for the use of the approximately $95 million it received from the federal COVID-19 relief bill.

The plan, outlined by Commissioner Ray D’Agostino at Wednesday’s county commissioners' meeting, provides $53 million for reopening the economy, $35 million for health, welfare and safety measures, and a little over $7 million for continued government operations.

“It’s important to remember we are still in the depths of this crisis,” D’Agostino said. “We don’t know what we don’t know. Moving forward we need to have that flexibility, and this framework provides that flexibility.”

The commissioners plan to vote on the framework next Wednesday.

Draft Lancaster County COVI... by Travis Kellar on Scribd

The funds cannot be used to replace lost revenue, and can only be used for COVID-19 related expenses. Any funds not used by Dec. 30, 2020 must be returned to the federal government.

D’Agostino’s plan involves deploying the funds in three increments throughout the spring, summer and fall so as to safeguard against a possible resurgence of the virus.

The $53 million allocation for reopening the economy will be used to help support businesses facing COVID-19 related closures by assisting them with social distancing efforts, purchasing PPE and retrofitting their physical spaces, as well as providing loans to cover things like rent, debt, utility payments and working capital.

The exact process for awarding the funds to businesses is still being worked out, but the draft framework provided by D’Agostino mentions allocating funds to the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County to help implement the plan it developed with the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lisa Riggs, ECD president, said she appreciated the county's framework.

“We can’t move fast enough to get relief to these businesses, to get them guidance, to get them tools to build up again,” she said. “That timeline and that urgency we feel is palpable and growing every day.”

Tom Baldrige, Lancaster Chamber president, said he was also encouraged by the plan.

“We are very much looking forward to executing on whatever we can to be part of this plan,” he said. “I would just echo Lisa’s urgency and hope that the timeframe laid out by the commissioner … be a timeframe that’s held to.”

For the $35 million allocated for protecting the health, welfare and safety of the county, uses include cleaning and PPE costs, COVID-19 related emergency responder costs, support of contact tracing and testing, development of communication infrastructure, and funding for community services like food and housing.

The $7 million for continued government operations will be used for purchases of cleaning equipment and PPE, funding the county’s new Public Health Emergency Adviser position, improving communications, funding departments assisting vulnerable populations, covering pandemic related salary costs, and reimbursing eligible expenditures for municipal governments and school districts.

D’Agostino’s plan also pledges that the county will be transparent with the use of the funds, with documentation being required from all fund recipients and expenditures tracked by the county’s budget services department. A summary of expenses will be put on the county’s website and specific documentation will be available through the Right to Know Law, the plan states.