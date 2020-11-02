New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths all increased in Lancaster County in October as the coronavirus pandemic surged in its eighth month.

Data from the state Department of Health, the county’s coroner and local hospitals show that in October:

• The county set a new monthly record for new cases, with 1,884, or an average of 61 per day. The previous monthly record was set in April, with 1,642 new cases, or an average of 55 per day. October's figure was up 49% from the 1,262 new cases in September, which averaged 42 new cases per day.

• COVID-19 deaths here totaled 21 for the month, up from 13 in September. That was the first monthly increase in six months, but far below the 183 deaths recorded here in April and the 113 in May. Four of last month's deaths occurred on Oct. 31, and that was the largest one-day figure in two months.

• The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased after months of decline. Lancaster General and WellSpan Ephrata hospitals averaged 28 patients per day for October, up from 16 in September. The average had been 26 in August, 31 in July and 50 in June.

Similarly, the rolling 14-day daily average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients — tracked by the Department of Health — increased steadily here during the month. It stood at 33 on Oct. 31, up from an average of 12 on Sept. 30. The figure was 23 at the end August and 24 at the end of July, after falling from 44 at the end of June.