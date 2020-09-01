August brought a mix of trends to Lancaster County as it grappled its way through the sixth month of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deaths and hospitalizations were modestly lower than in July, but the number of new cases and the rate of positive tests were slightly higher. Testing volume was about the same as the month before.

Here’s a roundup of the month’s data, as culled from the daily reports of the state Department of Health, and from the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

26 new deaths here

August ended with 26 new COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County, down from 35 in July, 50 in June, 113 in May and 183 in April. The first three deaths here occurred at the end of March, and there have now been 410 lives lost here to the pandemic.

Those deaths represent just over 6% of the 6,731 total COVID-19 cases reported here from March through August.

There were 484 additional deaths statewide in August, down from 540 in July and well below the peak of 3,263 in May. The 7,673 deaths statewide from March through August represent 5.7% of the total 134,025 COVID-19 cases reported during the pandemic.

Hospitalizations decline

The average combined number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Lancaster General and WellSpan Ephrata — the two local hospitals that publicly report their daily coronavirus caseloads — was 26 in August, down from 31 in July and 50 in June. The daily caseload ranged from a low of 17 to a high of 36 during August.

It stood at 25 on Tuesday, at the start of September.

1,206 new cases reported

The monthly number of new COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County peaked at 1,642 in April, then fell to 1,396 in May, 1,281 in June and 1,083 in July. But it ticked back up to 1,206 new cases in August.

The first half of August saw more new cases than the second half, and the numbers generally improved as the month wore on.

After rising to a monthly high of 18,001 results in July, COVID-19 testing in Lancaster County was essentially flat in August, with 17,948 results reported by the Department of Health.

That means the portion of test results that were positive was slightly higher, rising from 6.0% in July to 6.7% in August. Those rates are based on positive test results as a percentage of all test results reported by the Department of Health each day.

Statewide, there were 21,977 new COVID-19 cases in August, down nearly 14% from the 25,442 new cases reported in July. As in Lancaster County, the rate of new cases was lower in the second half of August than in the first half of the month.

The portion of statewide test results that were positive for COVID-19 fell from 5.6% in July to 5.0% in August.