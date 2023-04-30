Mayor Danene Sorace wants Lancaster residents to give home rule a chance, but some people are cautious about moving into new territory, especially if it means higher taxes.

Sorace proposed home rule in January as a solution to generating revenue other than raising property taxes, which is the only tax the state allows the city to control. Under home rule, Lancaster could create its own rules about tax caps.

Tax revenues fund 65% of the city’s budget, while state and federal matching funds make up most of the gap in the city’s overall $71.8 million budget. Sorace says that’s still not enough as the city is facing a long-term revenue shortfall as federal pandemic recovery money runs dry.

Property taxes are the city’s greatest revenue source and, on their own at $33.3 million, they still fall short of fully funding the city’s biggest expense, public safety. Police, fire and EMS services cost the city $42.5 million a year. Earned income taxes generate another $8.4 million, and $3 million comes from other taxes.

While it’s possible to speculate how taxes will change under home rule, given Sorace’s specific interest in raising earned income taxes, nothing is definite. All decisions about changes to taxes and city structure would be formulated by a nine-member study commission, the necessity of which will be decided by voters in the May 16 primary.

Sorace and City Council have no say in the commission’s work, but council will still have the power of the purse to actually raise or lower rates.

So what do the taxes of city residents currently look like and how could they change under a home rule charter?

Property taxes

How property taxes work would not change under home rule, though the tax rates themselves likely would.

This is probably the tax most people are familiar with, because the property tax rate has changed the most in recent years. It is the only tax the city controls — the rest are limited by state-mandated caps set in 1965 — and that control will continue with or without home rule.

Property taxes are based on the county property reassessment that happens every eight years. The last reassessment was in 2018 with the next set for 2027 (delayed by two years to give the economy more time to recover from the pandemic disruption).

The city’s current property tax is set at 12.64 mills, well below the 30 mills limit set by state law. While the city can raise or lower its property tax, it can’t make changes to the county’s property tax millage rate (currently 2.91 mills) or the School District of Lancaster’s (23.3531 mills), regardless of whether home rule passes.

A millage rate represents the percentage of a home’s value that its owner pays to the municipality or school district. Each mill equals a one-thousandth of the assessed value of the property. That means, for example, that a home assessed at $100,000 and taxed at 5 mills will incur a tax bill of $500.

So a city property owner who pays taxes to the county, city and school district pays nearly $3,900 a year in taxes for every $100,000 of assessed value of their property. Of that, $1,264 would be levied by the city.

The city raised property taxes 8% this year to offset Lancaster’s projected budget deficit. Property owners are the only residents who pay property taxes directly, and they make up about 47% of city residents, but renters also can be affected by tax increases if landlords adjust their rents upward to offset taxes.

Properties owned by nonprofits and religious groups are tax-exempt, and there are at least 691 such properties in the city. Some property owners who are not required to pay property tax arrange to make payments to the city in lieu of taxes, which, for example, owners of the luxury high-rise Mosaic, slated for the first block South Queen Street, agreed to do.

Earned income tax

Earned income tax can change under home rule and probably will if a charter is adopted.

The city’s earned income tax is currently at the 1.1% cap set by state law; about 55% of the revenue from that tax goes to the city and the remainder to the School District of Lancaster.

The amount of money the school district receives through the earned income tax will not change under a home rule charter, even if the city raises the tax. Any extra money generated from raising the earned income tax would go to the city.

Sorace believes a higher earned income tax would boost revenue while also being fairer to residents because the tax is scaled to wages. Someone who makes more money will ultimately pay more in earned income taxes.

The average single-person income in Lancaster is $25,500, so most people likely pay around $280 per year in earned income taxes. If the tax increases to 2% under home rule, that same person making $25,500 would then pay $510. Someone who makes four times that much, or $102,000, would pay $2,040.

About 20% of city residents live on fixed incomes, and they are exempt from paying the tax. That includes the wealthy senior residents who are expected to fill Mosaic when it is completed. Some city residents had objected to the optics of bringing wealthy seniors into the city while younger, poorer residents are left to shoulder the burden of funding city government.

Local services tax

The local services tax also could change under a home rule charter, but it probably would not because it could incentivize some city residents to move elsewhere.

The $52 local services tax — a flat tax set by the state — is paid by people who work in the city. It is paid by residents and nonresidents alike.

Under state law, a home rule charter can change taxes only for residents of the municipality governed by the charter. Many people who work in the city do not live there, and if the charter were to change the local services tax, it could change only for city residents.

Real estate transfer tax

The real estate transfer tax can change under home rule and probably will, at least a little bit.

Unless you’ve sold property, you’ve probably never heard of this tax. City residents pay this flat tax only when they sell property. The rate is.5% of the sale price, which is set by the state. Someone who sells a property for $250,000 would pay $1,250 in real estate transfer taxes.

Revenue generated by the real estate transfer tax is not consistent enough for the city to rely on it because there is no telling which or how many properties will sell every year. However, in a good year, the city can take in a lot of money from sales. For example, the city got a windfall in 2018 when Park City Center sold for nearly $20 million.

Service fees

Home rule will not directly impact service fees, which are set by the city, typically on an annual basis.

Unlike some taxes, fees have no caps attached, so the city can raise fees at its own discretion. However, fees are meant to cover only the costs associated with the underlying service, not to generate extra revenue.

Residents pay about $312 for trash and recycling, $142 for sewer, and $121 for water. Property owners also pay, on average, $112 in stormwater management fees, which are scaled to property size. All money generated by fee collection is directed to a budget outside the city’s general fund.

The general fund covers public safety, public works, staff salaries and community planning. The general fund is where all tax dollars are directed. Revenue from utility fees are funneled, respectively, into the stormwater management fund, the sewer fund, the water fund and the solid waste and recycling fund.

Can the city make new taxes?

No. Under state law, Lancaster cannot create any new taxes under home rule.

Can the city tax us however much it wants?

Theoretically, yes. Municipalities do not have to put caps on their taxes with home rule. However, a study commission could decide it wants to include its own taxation caps in a charter to avoid overtaxing residents.

If the city later decides the tax caps are too restrictive — as city officials say the state’s are — it can amend the charter with approval from voters.