The coronavirus pandemic eased its grip slightly in Lancaster County in January, defining December more clearly as the peak month here so far.

But the improvements were limited, and January ended as the second-worst month for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and the third-worst month for deaths, which totaled 139 as of Monday.

Health officials hope those numbers will improve further as vaccinations, which began in mid-December, increase. So far, only 5.5% of the county's population has received at least a first dose, according to the state Department of Health, and the effort is expected to take several months.

Here’s how January’s numbers for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths compare with earlier months in Lancaster County:

10,479 new cases in January

The number of new COVID-19 cases here totaled 10,479 in January, or an average of 338 per day, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state Department of Health data. That was down slightly from December’s record number of 11,304 new cases, which equaled 365 per day. But it was still far above every other month, including third-place November, which featured 6,825 new cases, or 228 per day.

Hospitalizations declined in January

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Lancaster County hospitals averaged 143 at the start of January and stood at 119 on Sunday after two weeks of steady decline.

The average had peaked in mid-December at 164, which was about three times the highest levels in the spring, which peaked at 55 on May 8 and at 56 on June 9, according to data posted by the state Department of Health.

January was 3rd deadliest month

After a record 207 COVID-19 deaths in December, the number of deaths here fell to 139 in January, according to the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

That ranked January third, behind April’s 183 deaths, for loss of life in one month. January’s figures could climb slightly higher, if more deaths at the end of the month are determined to have been caused by COVID-19.