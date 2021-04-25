With less than two months before the end of the school year at Lancaster County school districts, many details about graduation ceremonies are still unknown.

Complicating planning, school officials say, are the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and the evolving guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health on social gatherings and capacity limits.

With more Pennsylvanians getting vaccinated, the state has dialed back restrictions in recent weeks. Cases of COVID-19, however, remain on the rise, causing some to doubt whether an indoor graduation ceremony can happen this year.

Last year, many local schools resorted to drive-thru or by-appointment graduation events.

Here is when and where — if known by deadline — each high school plans to hold graduation this year. Rain dates are in parentheses.

Cocalico: June 8 (June 9), athletic stadium.

Columbia: June 4 (June 5), athletic stadium.

Conestoga Valley: June 4.

Donegal: June 5, three separate ceremonies, auditorium.

Garden Spot: June 4.

Elizabethtown Area: June 8 (June 9), athletic stadium.

Ephrata: June 3 (June 4, June 5), athletic field.

Hempfield: June 1 (June 2), athletic stadium.

Lampeter-Strasburg: June 4, athletic stadium.

Lancaster Catholic: May 27, athletic stadium.

Lancaster Country Day: May 29, Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster Mennonite: June 5.

Manheim Central: June 4.

Manheim Township: June 3.

McCaskey: June 8 (June 9), athletic stadium.

Octorara: June 16.

Penn Manor: June 3, two separate ceremonies, Millersville University’s Biemesderfer Stadium.

Pequea Valley: June 1, Calvary Church.

Solanco: June 11, athletic field.

Warwick: June 7, Calvary Church.