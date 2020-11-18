The coronavirus pandemic is reaching into every corner of the United States, and Lancaster County is no exception.

Rural areas of the county are in some cases seeing faster increases than the urban and large suburban areas, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state Department of Health data shows.

Over the past month, the county’s total number of cases has jumped by 39%. But in some smaller local zip codes — including Terre Hill, Drumore and Washington Boro — the percentage increases have been much sharper.

Our analysis looked at new cases, as reported by zip code, between Oct. 21 and Nov. 17. Here’s what we found:

Increases varied widely. But of the three large Lancaster zip codes, one had a case increase that was slightly above the countywide increase rate of 39%, and two were below.

• In Lancaster 17601, which includes a wide swath of suburbs just north of Lancaster city, the number of cases increased 42%.

• In Lancaster 17603, which includes the western half of the city and some immediate suburban areas to its west and southwest, the increase was 27%.

• In Lancaster 17602, which includes the eastern half of the city and some suburbs to its east and southeast, the increase was 24%.

Three very small zip codes saw the three largest percentage increases, though their populations and total case numbers are much smaller than the Lancaster zip codes.

In Terre Hill zip code 17581, the total number of cases increased 142%, from 12 to 29. Drumore 17518 saw an 88% increase in cases, from 8 to 15, and Washington Boro 17582 saw an 83% rise, from 12 cases to 22 cases.

Some larger, more populous zip codes also saw increases well above the countywide rate.

The number of cases jumped by 68% in Elizabethtown 17022, by 67% in Manheim 17545 and by 64% in Quarryville 17566.

Conversely, some small rural areas had the smallest increases in cases.

Zip codes for Maytown, Paradise, Christiana, Gap and Gordonville all recorded increases below 20% for the past month.

Here are the Lancaster County zip codes for which the Department of Health provided data. They are ranked by percentage increase in cases. The list includes total cases as of Oct. 21, total cases as of Nov. 17, the case increase and the percentage increase in total cases.

Some zip codes, including Elizabethtown, Reinholds, Morgantown and Nottingham, include residents of both Lancaster and neighboring counties.