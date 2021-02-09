If current vaccination rates continue and Lancaster County successfully operates the mass vaccination site it is now planning for, there is hope the county could be broadly protected against the coronavirus this summer — assuming full participation by eligible adults.

That’s according to an LNP | LancasterOnline data analysis of current trends and proposed achievements. There are many variables and challenges — including the availability of enough vaccine — but here’s how the numbers would potentially shake out.

The need and the goal

In their proposed "memorandum of understanding" with Lancaster General Hospital for a mass-vaccination program, county officials estimate that 432,000 Lancaster County residents ages 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

Assuming that everyone received a two-dose vaccine, that means that 864,000 total injections need to be given.

Where we stand now

As of Monday, 26,891 county residents were partially vaccinated (one dose) and 11,566 were fully vaccinated (two doses), according to the state Department of Health. That means 50,023 doses, or injections, had been given. Subtracted from the 864,000 total that are needed here, that leaves 813,977 doses that still to be administered.

Pace of current efforts

Over the past week, county residents received an average of 1,756 vaccine injections (either a first or second dose) per day. If that pace continued until the end of June, another 249,352 injections would be given. Subtract that from the 813,977, and it would still leave 564,625 vaccine shots needed at the end of June.

That’s where a mass vaccination site would come in, and it would greatly bolster other ongoing efforts this spring, if enough vaccine is available.

Details of county plan

If the mass vaccination center was able to give the estimated 1,000 shots per day during its planned seven-day pilot program in early March, that would reduce the shots still needed to 557,625.

Then, from March 14 through June 30, the mass vaccination site would administer up to 5,000 doses per day, according to the proposal. Over the 109 days, that would total as many as 545,000 doses, or nearly all of the 557,625 needed.

The variables

To achieve the goals, vaccine would need to be steadily available in the hoped-for amounts, which are well beyond the availability so far. All or nearly all eligible adults would need to agree to get it. And the logistics of the mass vaccination center would have to run smoothly every day.

If one-dose vaccines were at some point approved by the federal government and made available, that could shorten the time frame. And if it is determined that new coronavirus variants require new vaccines, that could potentially lengthen the entire process.

Lancaster County commissioners disclosed a draft of the proposed agreement for a mass vaccination center last week, and are expected to vote on it — and announce its location — this week.

What they need most to carry out the plan successfully, they have said, is a much larger supply of vaccine from the state.