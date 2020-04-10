This week state and county officials and health care leaders made some COVID-19 data publicly available for the first time. Here's how to find it and what it shows.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

The health system sent LNP|LancasterOnline several images containing data Thursday, saying it had just started sending that information directly to the county commissioners, Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace and local media "to give a relevant snapshot of our operations related to COVID-19."

The system also indicated plans to soon put the information on its website and update it daily.

One shows how many hospitalized COVID-19 patients the system's projections predicted each day from April 1 through 21, and how many it actually had each day from April 1 through 9.

One focuses on COVID-19 tests the system has ordered, showing how many were completed versus pending, and what percentage were negative versus positive.

One shows a running tally of positive tests.

The system also reported that on Thursday it had

43 patients in the hospital who tested positive for COVID-19

14 of those patients were in the Intensive Care Unit

11 of those patients were on ventilators

And, the system reported, so far it has had 11 COVID-19 deaths, with an average age of 73.

Lancaster County Coroner

On Thursday, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni gave LNP|LancasterOnline this breakdown of the 33 COVID-19 deaths to date in the county.

15 female, 18 male

Ages: 52 to 96. 22 of the 33 were in their 80s

18 died in extended-care facilities, 14 died in hospitals, 1 died at home

Lancaster County dashboard

In addition to local and state case numbers available elsewhere, this website from the county makes public two pieces of information from the coroner's office: how many local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, and how many of them were in each municipality.

You can find the site by going here — co.lancaster.pa.us/1296/Coronavirus-Disease-COVID-19 — and clicking on "Interactive COVID-19 Dashboard for Lancaster County."

Hospital Preparedness Dashboard

This website from the Pennsylvania Department of Health gives statewide numbers on COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, available beds, and ventilator usage.

On the county level, it shows how many beds are available in four categories and then how many ventilators are still available, how many are being used for COVID-19 patients and how many are being used by other patients. As of Friday morning, it showed that of 208 total ventilators in Lancaster County, 11 were being used for COVID-19 patients and 29 for other patients.

You can find the site by going here — health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Hospital-Data.aspx — and selecting the mobile or desktop view.

