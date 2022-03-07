The public display of a three-dimensional model of the proposed 20-story Mosaic residential development at Southern Market ended last week, and the model will now be used as part of private events for prospective residents of the development and others.

Willow Valley Communities, based in Willow Street, brought the model downtown to showcase the Mosaic project during Southern Market’s grand opening ceremony on Feb. 24. The organization brought the model back to its Willow Street campus on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson.

Willow Valley Communities backed the Southern Market revitalization as a complement to its Mosaic project across the street, where the former printing plant for LNP Media Group currently sits.

Once completed, the 244-foot building would be the tallest in Lancaster County, surpassing the 19-floor Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square a block away by 34 feet.

The luxury 146-unit apartment building for adults at least 55 years old has won approvals from key city review commissions, but still needs review at the Planning Commission.

Brian Rutter, chief marketing officer at Willow Valley Living, a subsidiary of Willow Valley Communities, said Monday that more than 500 people in 24 different states have signed up to receive more information about the $90-million project and when units become available.

The organization has not determined any pricing for the 146 luxury units yet, Rutter said, but the fee structure will resemble Willow Valley’s other senior living communities.

To become a resident, households must first pay an entrance fee to secure a unit in the building. An additional monthly fee covers most of the costs associated with maintaining the building and its services, Rutter said.

That monthly fee does not increase because a resident opts to receive personal care, skilled nursing care, or memory support care later in life, according to Willow Valley’s website. Monthly fees do increase each year, on average about 3.5%, according to the organization.

One-time entrance fees for existing two-bedroom apartments in Willow Street this year run between $250,000 and $480,000.

Monthly fees for the same units run from about $3,000 to $4,700.

John Swanson, CEO of Willow Valley Development Corp., told LNP | LancasterOnline in January that Willow Valley could pursue final development plan approvals from Lancaster city in the next several months.

The earliest construction might start is late this year since Swanson said Willow Valley first wants to get commitments on at least 70% of its units.

“Our process is to sell and then build, not build and then try to sell,” Swanson said.

If all goes according to schedule, Willow Valley hopes to have residents inside a completed Mosaic in 2025, Rutter said.

“We want to make sure, in fairness to ourselves and the community, that before we begin any demolition or construction work, we can all feel confident that we have the market demand,” Rutter said.

On Monday Rutter repeated Willow Valley's pledge that it won’t pursue property tax exemptions as a nonprofit organization.