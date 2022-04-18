Historical Commission members seemed to give mostly good marks Monday night to a proposed seven-story apartment building at the corner of North Queen and East Lemon streets, currently a surface parking lot.

The proposal for 347 N. Queen St., which calls for about 72 studio and one-bedroom apartments and a retail space on the ground floor, comes from an upstart developer who told the commission at its Monday meeting he is relocating to Lancaster city from New York because of the project.

“Our project is intended to bring life to a drab corner lot by activating the streetscape, bringing over 100 new residents to downtown and hopefully providing an architecturally significant and aesthetically pleasing building to the skyline,” said developer Matt Richards.

The presentation Monday night was preliminary. The developer will have to submit a revised version of the plan to the commission, which gives recommendations of developments to Lancaster City Council.

Richards said he has more than a decade of experience developing mixed-use projects. The 347 N. Queen St. project will be his first under a new entity named Bowery Development Co., he said.

If the project moves efficiently through the city’s review process without delays, Richards said starting construction on the building could begin by the end of the year and be ready for tenants 12 months later.

The presentation Monday night did not include any plans for “affordable” units with subsidized or income-restricted rents.

Two of the four commission members Monday night expressed some concern to Richards’s group on whether the scale of the seven-story apartment building would fit in with the surrounding buildings on East Lemon and North Queen streets.

The project’s current plans show the roof would be 75 feet high, half the height allowed under the zoning code for that property. The area already features a number of high-rise buildings, but the existing parking lot is next to three-story townhomes on East Lemon Street.

Richards told the commission that if he reduced the number of units in the building, he would have to cut costs on the facade plans, which included masonry on the ground floor and brick on most of the upper floors.

“I do fear we would not be able to do that with five stories,” Richards said.