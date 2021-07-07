Wednesday morning, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced an arrest in the case of "Baby Mary Anne," a baby found suffocated behind the Lancaster YMCA in 2007.

Here is a list of unsolved homicides in Lancaster County dating back to 1992.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This list was first published on March 8, 2017. Names are added to or removed from the list as needed.

Nov. 21, 1992: J. Glen Brossman, 40, was shot to death in his Ephrata home. There were signs of a struggle but no evidence of forced entry.

April 18, 1993: Terry Lee Fellenbaum, 36, was found shot in the head in a Hershey Avenue garage.

Feb. 8, 1994: Edward E. Krause Jr., 36, was shot and killed near South Christian and Green streets. Lancaster city police found Krause in the driver's seat of his car with the engine running and the lights on.

July 8, 1994: Shawn D. Wright, 19, of Lancaster, was shot at New Dorwart and Union streets. He died several hours later at the hospital.

Aug. 30, 1994: Devon Omar Dixon, 18, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire on South Lime Street between two groups of men that police described as “like a scene from an old Western movie.”

April 10, 1995: The body of Juanita A. Chevalier, 28, was found on an old railroad bed near South Prince and Hazel streets. City police said Chevalier was strangled.

Jan. 16, 1998: The body of Roxanne V. Myers, 30, was found near Lancaster General Health Campus off Spring Valley Road. The coroner said Myers died of strangulation and blunt head trauma.

June 20, 1998: Tyson Lamar Hunter, 19, died in a hail of gunfire as he sat in his car in a parking lot across from his father’s home on Manor Street.

Nov. 15, 1999: Miguel Camacho Ortiz, 44, was stabbed and beaten outside the Garden Court apartment complex off East End Avenue. He died at the hospital a short time later.

May 24, 2000: Qybai Ricketts, 21, was shot at South Shippen and Locust streets and died hours later in the hospital.

Dec. 10, 2000: James A. Horsey Jr., 28, was shot and killed in front of a church at West Vine and South Prince streets.

Oct. 14, 2001: Mondeek R. White, 23, was shot and killed in a parking lot on North Lime Street. Witnesses saw two men fleeing the scene.

July 4, 2002: Victor "Shorty" Melendez Jr., 29, was killed while walking in the 100 block of Dauphin Street. Police said he leaned into a car to talk to its occupants and was shot.

Dec. 4, 2003: The body of Jonathan Luna, a 38-year-old assistant U.S. attorney in Baltimore, was found face-down in a stream in Brecknock Township. The coroner said Luna died of multiple stab wounds and drowning.

Dec. 31, 2003: A group of children found the body of “Baby Allison,” a newborn baby girl, in a 55-gallon drum behind an Amish school off Weaver Road, south of Strasburg. Police said the baby’s throat had been cut.

March 10, 2006: Keenan W. Dudley, 35, was found shot to death in his car in an alley near West Grant and West Orange streets.

Oct. 17, 2006: Daniel V. Hollman, 30, was found shot to death inside a Howard Avenue home.

Sept. 24, 2007: The body of “Baby Mary Anne,” a baby girl was found in a Dumpster behind the Lancaster YMCA. Police said the baby had been suffocated. An arrest has been made.

Dec. 5, 2007: Juan Lopez, 52, was shot and killed during an apparent robbery at his check-cashing business on East King Street.

Aug. 26, 2008: Samuel E. Bair, 26, was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of South Prince that apparently stemmed from a dispute between two groups.

Dec. 13, 2008: Jose A. Diaz, 35, was shot and killed in a parking lot on Clark Street, near North Broad. His car has not been found.

Jan. 10, 2009: Troy L. Martin, 45, was shot and killed as he got out of a car in his driveway in New Holland.

Aug. 11, 2009: Hector Ortiz Fuentes, 38, was shot and killed while walking to a bus stop near North Plum and East Orange streets.

Nov. 21, 2009: Sandy Reyes-Mateo, 20, was shot multiple times near Dauphin Street and Pershing Avenue. He died in the hospital.

Nov. 1, 2010: Timothy J. Frei, 50, was found slumped on the floor of his Hershey Avenue home with massive head trauma. He died Nov. 10.

Dec. 6, 2010: Olga I. Sanchez-Reyes, a 30-year-old mother of three, died in what police called a deliberately set fire at her home on North Plum Street. 2019 UPDATE: Her husband, Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, 52, is charged with homicide, three counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, arson and several related offenses.

May 19, 2011: Spencer L. Houston, 50, was found shot to death in his New Holland Avenue apartment.

July 13, 2011: Brandon Seals, 22, was shot and killed in the 200 block of Stevens Avenue.

May 16, 2012: The body of 83-year-old Erma Kaylor was found stabbed to death in her first-floor apartment in the 200 block of West Vine Street.

Jan. 7, 2013: Allan Wayne Hess, 59, was found dead in his West Walnut Street apartment with “sharp force trauma” wounds.

June 12, 2013: Titus Gant, 38, was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle after crashing into a parked car on Nevin Street.

June 15, 2014: Jonathan Santiago, 26, was shot in the 400 block of South West End Avenue and died during surgery about two hours later.

Sept. 25, 2014: Brett Simmons, 23, was killed and his father was wounded during a home-invasion in Clay Township by two masked men.

June 13, 2015: Julio Garcia-Camacho, 28, was shot multiple times in southwestern Lancaster and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Feb. 6, 2016: Omary Flores-Sandoval, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the head in the 300 block of South Lime Street.

Oct. 28, 2016: Pedro Flores Jr., 37, was found on the north side of East Clay Street, between Cherry and Lime, with a single gunshot wound to the head.

