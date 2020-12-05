You don't have to go hungry in Lancaster during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free grab-and-go meals are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner somewhere in Lancaster every day of the week.

Here's where to go:

Breakfast

Monday through Friday: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Anchorage breakfast at First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St. Includes optional lunch sandwich.

Saturday: 9 to 10 a.m. St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St.

Sunday: 8 to 8:45 a.m. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St.

Lunch

Monday through Saturday: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Spanish American Civic Association, 545 Pershing Ave. (Bagged meal includes lunch and dinner.)

Monday through Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Anne's Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St.

Monday through Friday: 12 noon. Arch Street Center, 629 N. Market St.

Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Crispus Attucks Center, 407 Howard Ave. Photo ID required.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. City Gate, 218 N. Duke St.

Supper

Monday through Saturday: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (See lunch listing for Spanish American Civic Association.)

Monday: 5:30 to 6 p.m. East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church, 432 E. Chestnut St.

Tuesday: 5 to 6 p.m. First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St.

Wednesday: 5:30 to 6 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St.

Thursday: 5:30 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St.

Friday: 5:30 p.m. St Mary’s Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St.

Sunday: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St.