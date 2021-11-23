Thanksgiving meal

Some churches in Lancaster County are offering free meals on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25.

Here are some churches in Lancaster County that are offering free meals on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25.

- Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., will provide a free Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Takeout only. For more information or to reserve delivery, call 717-295-9431; visit brightsidebc.org.

- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., will provide a free Thanksgiving meal from 1-3 p.m. Thursday. To-go only. Home-delivered meals for elderly or shut-ins may be possible; must call the church. Donations accepted. For more information, to volunteer or for transportation, call 717-715-4796; visit ebclancaster.org.

- Lititz/Warwick Community, Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz, will provide a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Sit-down and takeout available. Meal consists of turkey, potato filling, sweet potatoes, baked corn, assorted desserts, coffee and other drinks. For more information, call 717-626-2560; visit hosannalititz.org.

- Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut St., Columbia, will provide a free meal on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. sit-down; and 1-2 p.m. take-out. No reservations required. Home-delivered meals for elderly or homebound local residents may be possible. Donations accepted. For more information or to sign up for deliveries, call 717-715-4796.

