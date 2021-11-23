Here are some churches in Lancaster County that are offering free meals on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25.

- Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., will provide a free Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Takeout only. For more information or to reserve delivery, call 717-295-9431; visit brightsidebc.org.

- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., will provide a free Thanksgiving meal from 1-3 p.m. Thursday. To-go only. Home-delivered meals for elderly or shut-ins may be possible; must call the church. Donations accepted. For more information, to volunteer or for transportation, call 717-715-4796; visit ebclancaster.org.

- Lititz/Warwick Community, Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz, will provide a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Sit-down and takeout available. Meal consists of turkey, potato filling, sweet potatoes, baked corn, assorted desserts, coffee and other drinks. For more information, call 717-626-2560; visit hosannalititz.org.