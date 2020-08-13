Complaints against Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home have persisted for years, but action came to a head in recent months, culminating into an immediate suspension by the State Board of Funeral Directors on Jan. 16.

Thursday, Aug. 13, Andrew Scheid was criminally charged with four counts each of tampering with public records and misdemeanor abuse of corpse.

Below is a timeline of events.

Nov. 26 & Dec. 23, 2019: Department of State Mortuary Inspector Pennie Geary visited the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home for a regular inspection but did not conduct inspections due to Scheid's absence both times.

Thursday, Dec. 19: The Department of State files a formal disciplinary action against Andrew T. Scheid. The 51-page order to show cause outlines 30 violations of state law among 10 cases. Among the allegations: Keeping the body of a corpse unembalmed and unrefrigerated for three days, not returning the cremated remains to families and subscribing signatures on funeral service contracts, among other allegations.

Saturday, Jan. 11: At least two families recover remains from Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home with the assistance of Manor Township police. One of the bodies, of Robert Durkaj, had been in Scheid's funeral home for nine days, according to his son, Rob Miller.

Tuesday, Jan. 14: Deputies with the Lancaster County Coroner's office arrive to the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home in Manor Township Tuesday evening to pick up decedents at the home. In total, four bodies were recovered, as well as several cremated remains, according to county Coroner Stephen Diamantoni.

Thursday, Jan. 16: The Pennsylvania State Board of Funeral Directors order an immediate temporary suspension of the licenses of Andrew Scheid and his facilities. In the order, the board cites the Thursday recovery by the Lancaster County coroner, which noted the four bodies in Scheid's possession had "significantly decomposed."

Wednesday, Feb. 14: Scheid's wife, Joseline Scheid, was accused of sexually harassing an employee of the funeral home. The victim sought $150,000 in damages, plus lost compensation and court fees.

Later Wednesday, Feb. 14: The Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home will remain closed for the long-term future, and Scheid will stay suspended indefinitely, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Friday, Feb. 21: The lawyer representing Andrew and Joseline Scheid withdrew from the sexual harassment lawsuit case.

Tuesday, Apr. 7: A civil lawsuit was filed against Andrew Scheid by Kim McPhail, who stated that Scheid failed to perform the necessary services to have a proper viewing.

Tuesday, May 12: Scheid was officially barred from mortuary practice for at least three years and must pay a $150,000 fine from dozens of alleged funeral law violations, according to the State Board of Funeral Directors.

Thursday, June 4: A woman sued Andrew T. Scheid and Lancashire Hall after she says they gave her brother's body to the wrong funeral home; it was slated to go to the Melanie B. Scheid funeral home, but they were unaware of the man's death. Melanie's team went to pick up the body and realized that it had not been refrigerated or embalmed.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Suspended Lancaster County funeral director Andrew T. Scheid has been criminally charged with four counts each of tampering with public records and misdemeanor abuse of corpse. He surrendered himself to the police on Thursday morning.

