The chances of Ahmed Ahmed ending up in Lancaster were 1 in 5,000.

Ahmed was born in a refugee camp in Cameroon, Africa, where his family lived for four years. After Ahmed’s great uncle, Hissène Habré, was overthrown as Chad’s head of state in 1990, the family had sought shelter and safety there.

When he was 3 years old, Ahmed’s family was chosen from among 5,000 families in the camp to move to Lancaster, setting young Ahmed on a path of service in the “refugee capital of America.”

“My life’s work has kind of been dedicated to repaying that debt to Lancaster for the safety and the American dream that it gave me and my family,” Ahmed said.

He took another step forward in his journey in December, when he became Lancaster’s newest City Council member.

The council selected Ahmed from a pool of 10 candidates to fill the seat vacated by state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El. His background factored into his decision to apply for the position, Ahmed said, because he believes having a place on City Council will show other minority residents their voices matter.

His personal mantra – a reminder that his life as a refugee in Lancaster is meaningful – is “Here to stay.”

That also pertains to his plans for City Council. While Ahmed’s current term expires at the end of the year, he is committed to running for a full term in this year’s municipal election. He said he wants to begin work that will have a long-term impact on the city, and he believes that means serving in a long-term capacity.

Ahmed’s commitment to the city is exactly what council members were looking for when Smith-Wade-El’s seat opened, Council President Amanda Bakay said. Lancaster needs people who will invest in its future, she said.

“I think that level of commitment is really important, and it’s not an easy thing. Being appointed is certainly very different from running for election,” Bakay said.

But before Ahmed faces voters in November, he has to complete his first term on City Council. He believes his background as a refugee, hospitality manager and community organizer have prepared him.

A passion for organizing

Ahmed grew up in Park City Apartments, off Route 741, then called Meadow Greens. He graduated from Hempfield High School in 2012. As a child, he embraced his refugee background and became “fascinated” with the idea of welcoming people to Lancaster. Ahmed said he was “always the first to bring the tea out” when his family had guests.

In 2013, Ahmed enrolled at Howard University to study immigration law, though he had his sights set on community organizing. During a summer break in Lancaster two years later, Ahmed decided to go door-to-door canvassing for the Democratic party. It started as a simple way to get involved while he had free time at home but snowballed into something bigger.

The work Ahmed did that summer, he said, made him realize he could become a community organizer only by putting in his time at the ground level — it was not something he could learn in school.

Ahmed withdrew from Howard shortly after because the cost was too burdensome. He had to carve out a new path for himself, and he found direction in a mural on North Queen Street in 2016.

The mural showed people holding signs in support of the Dream Act, which was created to protect immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. As he stood in awe, someone asked if he was registered to vote. (He is.) Ahmed said he did not think twice before deciding to finally throw himself into community organizing — he worked with Lancaster Stands Up, Church World Services of Lancaster and the Lancaster City Democratic Committee.

“Right then and there, I got engaged and plugged in. The rest is kind of history,” Ahmed said.

Matt Johnson, who worked with Ahmed at Church World Services, describes him as a “relentless” organizer who is always ready to help. Johnson was particularly impressed by welcome packets Ahmed created with local foods, vouchers and activities for kids as a way to make Lancaster feel more like home for refugees.

Ahmed has had an interest in local politics as long as Johnson has known him, he said, and he believes Ahmed is up to the task. Johnson said Ahmed can transfer his skills as a community organizer to the office of City Council and create a more accessible government.

“I really think (Ahmed’s) background of getting to see systems with a (new) point of view helps him see past some of the provincial attitude that can sometimes build up in a city that is as tight knit, and sometimes siloed, as Lancaster can be,” Johnson said.

Alongside his work with community organizations, Ahmed has been building his career in the hospitality industry. His first hospitality job was front desk manager at the Lancaster Marriott. From there, he climbed the ladder to assistant general manager of the Holiday Inn Lancaster.

The hospitality industry brought Ahmed full circle after spending much of childhood making household guests comfortable. He committed himself to welcoming not only refugees to Lancaster, but everyone, he said.

Close friends and even hotel guests encouraged Ahmed to pursue a seat on City Council, he said. He threw his hat into the ring in early 2022 when a seat opened. When Katie Walsh was appointed instead, he took it in stride and decided to keep trying. He had his mind set on running for election, he said, and when Smith-Wade-El’s seat opened in November, Ahmed tried again.

His vision for the city

Coupled with his intention to continue welcoming refugees to Lancaster, Ahmed wants to concentrate on affordable housing as a City Council member — a priority he shares with other members.

Ahmed said he wants to develop a long-term strategic plan for affordable housing in the city that would analyze what’s already in place and what needs to be done.

He’s also concerned about the financial future of the city. One of his first meetings as an official council member was a seven-hour discussion of the city’s 2023 budget, which included an 8% property tax increase. The budget was met with criticism from city residents.

Cities of Lancaster’s size should have options for raising revenue other than just boosting property taxes, Ahmed said. As a council member, he wants to advocate for Lancaster at the state level to enact policy changes that will reduce the tax burden of city residents. Ahmed said he also wants to see the city make its own financial cuts and be more transparent about them.

“Let’s help residents understand the city’s financial situation, so we can all advocate for the changes we need to make, because it’s going to take all of us,” Ahmed said.

Before he gets to work on policy, Ahmed said he will go door to door meeting city residents to learn about the changes they want to see — that includes the southeast quadrant, where residents were not confident in Ahmed as a council pick.

Several southeast residents spoke out during Ahmed’s appointment, saying they felt applicant Tene Darby was the right choice instead. They thought Darby, who lives in the southeast, would better represent the concerns of residents in that part of the city.

Ahmed said he did not take the criticism personally, and instead wants to use it as motivation to commit himself to City Council. The people who spoke out showed him how important it is for city government to represent minority groups, he said, and the need for outreach in the community.

“That’s one of my main reasons for even applying for the seat,” Ahmed said. “So one, we continue to have a diverse council, and two, we continue to build bridges to some of these underserved communities that don’t feel they have a seat at the table.”

Bakay said the southeast residents had “extremely valid” concerns, but council ultimately went with the person it felt was best for the job. The decision has paid off so far, she said.

Ahmed dove headfirst into the budgeting process, Bakay said, and has committed himself to getting to know the process on a deeper level. She appointed him chair of the finance committee because she said he already had an integral understanding of finances given his history in hospitality management.

In the future, Ahmed said, he would consider running for state House in the 96th District when Rep. Mike Sturla retires. He wants to make sure whoever fills the seat after Sturla has long-term goals in mind for Lancaster.

But for now, Ahmed is on City Council to stay.